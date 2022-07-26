The best tripod for photographers in 2022: give your camera a rock-steady support

Choosing the best tripod can mean spending a little more money or being a bit clearer about the kind of photography you shoot. The humble tripod provides a secure and stable support for your camera, allowing you to capture images with slower shutter speeds than would be possible when using the camera handheld. Effects like long exposures, traffic trails, smooth panning – all these require the rock-solid support of a tripod.

In this guide, we're focusing in particular on tripods for photographers – video shooters will want to check out our guide to the best video tripods. But photographers have different needs. Some tripods are lightweight and others are heavier, some are budget-priced while others are premium, high-end models. We've included tripods from all the major manufacturers, including Manfrotto, Vanguard, Benro, Gitzo and others.

If you need more information before you decide, check out our how to buy the right tripod explainer, where we run you through the basics. In brief, the key things to think about are the size and capacity of the tripod, i.e. how tall do you need it to be, and how much weight do you need it to carry? Then there's also the construction material to consider: carbon fibre is lighter and stronger than aluminium, but also more expensive. So that's the next question... how much should you spend?

It varies. Tripod kits that comprise a set of legs and a head can range in price from around $15/£10 for a flimsy, often unbranded option, to about $1,500/£1,250 for a top-of-the-range tripod. We reckon, generally, that decent tripods start at around $150/£150, but that it's often worth paying extra for better materials (carbon fiber), better engineering, better maximum height or better portability (travel tripods). You might change cameras every year or so, but a good tripod will be with you for a long, long time.

Keep in mind that some tripods are sold as legs only, while others are sold as a kit with a tripod head included. If you don't have a tripod head already, check to see if the tripod you have your eye on has a head with it, and if not you will need to order a head too.

We've picked out ten tripods we think represent the best buys you can make right now. Including budget models and more premium choices. You CAN save money on cheaper unbranded tripods, but we don't recommend it.

The best tripods in 2022

1. 3 Legged Thing Winston 2.0 The 3-Legged latest folds up small and extends... very, very tall Specifications Material: Carbon fibre Leg sections: 3 Max load (legs/head): 40/30kg Max height (with head): 194cm Folded height: 61.2cm Weight (with head): 2.05kg Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Portable and tall + Cleverly engineered Reasons to avoid - No aluminium option - Less compact than Leo 2.0

3 Legged Thing is a UK-based manufacturer with a deserved reputation among photographers for making attractive, ultra-sturdy tripods. The Winston 2.0, one of the most recent models, is particularly impressive, able to extend to almost 2m in height, but also fold down to 61cm.

Smartly design with clever engineering, the Winston 2.0 is quick to deploy, and has a solid build designed to resist flexing and vibration. Its leg and centre-column sections are constructed from 8-layer carbon fibre, making them lightweight but solid, and the leg diameter is thick all the way down. Pair it with 3 Legged Thing's AirHed Pro and you've got a truly exemplary tripod support system on your hands.

The 3 Legged Thing Winston 2.0 is small and light enough to be useful as a travel tripod, while also being strong enough for even the heaviest of professional camera setups.

2. Vanguard Veo 3+ 263AB Really effective, affordable and versatile full size tripod Specifications Material: Aluminium Extended height: 172.5cm Folded height: 76cm Weight: 2.45kg Feet: Pads & spikes Leg sections: 3 Max load: 15kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Good maximum height + Quick action leg locks + Angled center column Reasons to avoid - Quite long when folded - A longer column might be useful

The Vanguard Veo 3+ 263AB is a full size tripod with three sections, so it doesn't fold down that small but it's quick to set up and reaches a good height. It doesn’t feel that heavy for an aluminium tripod, and if you want to shave off a little weight, there is a carbon fibre (CB) version that’s only a little more expensive.

The design and build are first class, the angled column works brilliantly and all the controls and adjustments have a smoothness and precision that you would expect to cost a lot more than this. If you don't need portability but you do need height, adaptability, rigidity and quality, this is ideal

Read more: Vanguard Veo 3+ 263AB review (opens in new tab)

3. Peak Design Travel Tripod Spectacular for both its design and its folded size, though not cheap! Specifications Material: Carbon fiber or aluminum alloy Extended height: 153cm Folded height: 39cm Weight: 1.27kg/1.56kg Feet: Pads (spikes optional extra) Leg sections: 5 Max load: 9kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Supremely portable + Ultra-low-profile ball head + Phone mount and bag included Reasons to avoid - Expensive carbon fiber version - Not the tallest - Some hex key fiddling

It's the first tripod Peak Design has made, and the carbon fiber version we looked at costs more than practically any of its rivals except a Gitzo, so it had better be good. There is an aluminium version that's a massive 40% cheaper, however, which has all the same design features but just a little less vibration resistance.

The Peak Design Travel Tripod isn't just useful for travel. It packs down to just 39cm in length, so it's easy to carry on outings and when hiking across country, but it also extends high enough to work as a regular everyday tripod, and it has all the rigidity of a regular tripod too. The low-profile ball head is simple but brilliant, there's a phone holder hidden inside the center column.

It's certainly no bargain, even the aluminium version, but for its combination of design finesse, compactness and rigidity, the Peak Design Travel Tripod is out on its own.

Read more: Peak Design Travel Tripod review (opens in new tab)

This special edition oozes quality but, as you'd expect, doesn't come cheap. Specifications Material: Carbon fiber and aluminum Extended height: 165cm Folded height: 430mm Weight: 1.45g Feet: Pads Leg sections: 4 Max load: 8kg Today's Best Deals View at Park Cameras (opens in new tab) View at Park Cameras (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very stable + Great build quality + Largely user repairable Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Small center column is separate from the long column - Doesn't convert into a monopod

The Gitzo Légende tripod stretches the purse strings, but it's an exception travel tripod that is designed to give a lifetime of service. It lacks some of the extras seen on other tripods, but it performs its core function extremely well. It also combines impressively low weight with an unusually tall maximum height for a travel tripod.

Compared with many other travel tripods, the Gitzo Légende offers a fairly limited range of features. It doesn't have a smartphone holder, it doesn't have a removable leg that converts into a monopod, it can't transform into a mini tripod, and it doesn't have any connection points for mounting accessories. It's also one of the most expensive travel tripods available. However, its build quality is exquisite, and it's designed to be the only travel tripod that you ever buy.

Read more: Gitzo Légende tripod review (opens in new tab)

5. Benro Rhino FRHN34CVX30 The biggest of Benro's four new Rhino travel tripods is great all round Specifications Material: Carbon fibre Extended height: 174.5cm Folded height: 49.4cm Weight: 2.06kg Feet: Pads Leg sections: 4 Max load (legs, head): 20kg Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Impressive maximum height + Rigidity + Simplicity and ease of use + Excellent VX ball head Reasons to avoid - No ‘stub’ center column - No column pivot mechanism

The Benro Rhino FRHN34CVX30 is at the top and of the size spectrum for a ‘travel’ tripod, but its simplicity, rigidity and ease of use mark it out as a top choice for landscape shooters, hikers and any outdoor photographer who needs to travel light but still have the best support possible – and Benro’s VX ball head with its additional pan axis is just brilliant.

If you need to pack a small camera support for city breaks and street photography, take a look at the Peak Design travel tripod, or the smaller Benro Rhino FRHN05CVX20, but if you need a portable tripod that doesn't sacrifice height or rigidity, the Rhino FRHN34CVX30 is the bee's knees.

Read more: Benro Rhino FRHN34CVX30 review (opens in new tab)

6. ProMediaGear TR344L Pro-Stix High-end, lightweight and thoroughly dependable tripod Specifications Material: Carbon fibre Extended height: 180cm/70.7” Folded height: 60cm/23.8” Weight: 1.95kg/4.3lbs Feet: Pads Leg sections: 4 Max load (legs, head): 27kg/60lbs Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super-lightweight carbon fibre + 180cm/70.7” max height + Stable and solid + 'Secret’ spikes + Built-in spirit level Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Spikes a bit short - No center column

The ProMediaGear TR344L is a really expensive and very impressive tripod that’s been made to suit the needs of dedicated landscape photographers. Sure, it’s way over most budgets and it’s over-specified for what it is for most photographers, but if you’re going to be spending the next decade outdoors in all kinds of weather and you don’t want to spend your time cursing an awkward or heavy tripod then the durable and quick to set-up and pack-up TR344L is worth the investment.

Read more: ProMediaGear TR344L Pro-Stix review (opens in new tab)

7. Gitzo GT5563GS Systematic Series 5 Carbon Fiber Tripod (Giant) The biggest tripod on the market, for those who need height above all else Specifications Material: Aluminum Leg sections: 3 Max load (legs/head): 5/6kg Max height (with head): 175cm Folded height: 69cm Weight (with head): 2.28kg Material: Carbon fibre Leg sections: 6 Max load: 40kg Max height: 278cm Folded height: 73cm Weight: 3.56kg Today's Best Deals View at Park Cameras (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Hugely tall + Peerless build quality Reasons to avoid - Extremely costly - Heavy to cart around

Sometimes, only the best will do. The Gitzo GT5563GS is not going to be for every photographer – or even, arguably, for that many photographers. But it is the best and biggest tripod you can get right now, and if you need the maximum in terms of height, this is your buy.

The Gitzo GT5563GS is nicknamed “Giant” for a reason. It extends to an absolutely whopping maximum height of 278cm, which is taller than anyone alive, and can carry a humongous 40kg of camera gear. This is more capacity than anyone could conceivable need – really it’s more than double what anyone could conceivable need.

The tripod isn’t just a one-trick pony though; it’s also smartly designed, with a carbon fibre build and incredible flexibility. The lowest height it can work at is as small as 10cm! The carbon fibre build keeps it lighter than you’d expect for a tripod of this strength and complexity, and the quality throughout is just top-notch – as reflected by the price.

Read our: Gitzo GT5563GS Systematic Series 5 Carbon Fiber Tripod (Giant) review (opens in new tab)

8. Vanguard VEO 3T+ 264CB A fully-featured travel tripod, built with carbon fiber quality Specifications Weight: 2.275kg Folded height, max height: 48cm, 156cm Max load (legs): 15kg Center column: Free-angle Head attachment screw: 3/8 inch Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Versatile centre column + High-quality build Reasons to avoid - Bulky when folded

The Vanguard VEO 3T+ 264CB is pitched at those who want a travel-friendly tripod but don't want to compromise on features and functionality. Might seem like a pipedream, but this relatively small tripod does a good job, with loads of useful features like its multi-angle centre column, and the bundled VEO MA-1 multi-mount, which allows you to attach other accessories or even another body.

All this is wrapped up in a tripod with seriously high-quality construction, as you'd expect from Vanguard, and it comes at a pretty competitive price. The only real downside is that despite its "travel" billing, the VEO 3T+ 264CB is still pretty hefty. It's 48cm long when folded and the whole ensemble 2.275kg, so it's not exactly something you could carry around freely.

Read more: Vanguard VEO 3T+ 264CB Review (opens in new tab)

9. 3 Legged Thing Nicky Near the top of the company’s Legends range. It has size, strength and a price to match Specifications Material: Carbon fibre Extended height: 1.56m / 61.41“ Folded height: 59cm / 23.2“ Weight: 2.4kg / 5.29lbs Feet: Pads (interchangeable) Leg sections: 4 Max load (legs, head): 60kg / 132lbs Today's Best Deals View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Surprisingly tall given its folded size + Flat and bowl plates included + Immensely strong + Quick and simple to set up + Beautifully made Reasons to avoid - You’ll need to get a head separately - No center column - It’s expensive!

Make no mistake, the 3 Legged Think Nicky is a professional-level tripod for a discerning audience. Made for photographers and videographers working with heavier kits, it’s strong, straightforward to use, tall and adaptable. It’s a base not a kit, however, so unless you have these things already (many photographers will), you’ll also need to budget for a head and, for video, perhaps a levelling bowl too

It's probably worth repeat this key thing about the Nicky. It is a tripod to which you add your own head, levelling bowl or other accessories – it's not complete in itself. It’s ideal for photographers and videographers who already have these things and just want a better tripod, but if do need all these extras too, then you’re going to need to get your wallet out – and keep it out..

Read more: 3 Legged Think Nicky review (opens in new tab)

10. Vanguard VEO 3T 235CBP Super-portable and super-versatile Specifications Material: Carbon fiber Extended height: 155cm Folded height: 41cm Weight: 1.6kg Feet: Pads Leg sections: 5 Max load (legs, head): 8kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) View at Jessops (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Practical max height + Decent load rating + Detachable monopod feature Reasons to avoid - Not the shortest when packed

Vanguard states its VEO 3T range "includes everything you’d expect in a high quality travel tripod, with additional features that help anyone get the best result for their video with a camera or smartphone." Beefier models in the range can support an impressive 12kg, but we reckon this 235CBP version with its 8kg load rating is more than up to the job. The lower capacity also results in a more compact 41cm closed length, while carbon construction keeps total weight down to a reasonable 1.6kg. The included head has a removable pan-handle to allow greater control while filming, and a new Arca-compatible quick-release plate can hold a camera or smartphone up to 85mm wide, plus there's even a Bluetooth remote control for IOS or Android.

Read more: Vanguard VEO 3T 235CBP review (opens in new tab)

11. Manfrotto 190XPro4 Rigid and sturdy, with a rock-solid XPro ball head Specifications Material: Aluminum Leg sections: 4 Max load (legs/head): 10/7kg Max height (with head): 175cm Folded height: 57cm Weight (with head): 2.6kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Manfrotto UK (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Bubble level on centre column + Rotate freely to capture new angles Reasons to avoid - Lacks swing-up legs - Quite bulky when folded

This four-section Manfrotto 190XPro4 ball head kit is full-sized tripod with an XPro ball head included. It's got everything you need, and is going to be suitable for a huge majority of photographers.

Reaching a full operating height of 175cm while also shrinking down to a modest folded height of 57cm, the Manfrotto 190XPro4 is great for all situations. It's a relatively recent refresh of a popular Manfrotto model, and has a 90-degree pivot facility that means it can be swapped to a horizontal boom mode within seconds. The leg sections also use a new innovative locking lever design that allows them to be released from either side.

Sturdy as a rock, even when at its maximum height, the Manfrotto 190XPro4 is the archetypal photographer's tripod; it's very difficult to imagine the kind of photographer for whom this would not be suitable. Its XPro ball head is also state-of-the-art, with an adjustable friction damper. There are cheaper tripods on this list, but if the Manfrotto 190XPro4 is within your budget, we can recommend it without hesitation.

12. MeFoto GlobeTrotter A2350Q2 Easy carrying with a lot of tripod shoehorned into a small space Specifications Material: Aluminum Leg sections: 5 Max load (legs/head): 12/12kg Max height (with head): 165cm Folded height: 41cm Weight (with head): 2.1kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Packs away really small + Nicely engineered head Reasons to avoid - Only two positions possible - Hard to get in UK

The GlobeTrotter is the biggest and most heavy-duty in MeFoto’s ‘Classic’ range of tripods. It’s available in a range of bright colors (or black), and there’s also a carbon option that sheds 400g. The aluminum kit tips the scales at a moderate 2.1kg, yet has a large capacity rating at 12kg.

The tripod folds down to just 41cm, thanks to the combination of five-section legs, which swing upwards for stowage. But despite the thinnest leg sections having a diameter of just 15mm, the tripod remains rigid even at its full height of 165cm, and feels worthy of its hefty load rating.

One of the legs can be removed and used in conjunction with the centre column as a monopod. There are only two lockable leg angles instead of the usual three, but it’s still a worthwhile feature. There’s neither a pivot function nor a secondary short centre column supplied with the tripod. But on the plus side, you do get a set of interchangeable metal spikes and rubber pads, along with a high-quality padded soft case.

The nicely engineered ball head has independent friction control and a pan-only release. It’s almost identical to the impressive Benro B1 head (opens in new tab) in looks and performance. Meanwhile, twist-action leg section clamps are quick to release and tighten – which is just as well, because there are 12 of them in total. Overall, the GlobeTrotter is a smart buy for anyone who wants a ‘full-sized’ tripod that packs away really small. Be aware that while it's plentifully available in the US, it's starting to be harder to find in other territories like the UK.

13. 3 Legged Thing Leo 2.0 + AirHead Pro Lever kit Small and mighty, the Leo 2.0 has cool features to match its cool looks Specifications Material: Carbon fibre Extended height: 147cm Folded height: 35cm Weight: 1.85kg Feet: Pads (interchangeable) Leg sections: 5 Max load (legs, head): 30kg, 30kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Incredible 30kg payload + Just 35cm long when folded + Detachable monopod/boom Reasons to avoid - Lots of leg clamps to tighten

The Leo is no ordinary tripod. It folds down to just 35cm in length, but opens out to offer a maximum height of 146cm and a huge payload capacity of 30kg. It has a detachable monopod leg which can also be used as a microphone or camera boom, a Tri Mount system for adding accessories and an innovative two-section center column. You can buy the legs on their own but we’d recommend getting it as a kit with 3 Legged Thing’s new and improve AirHed Pro Lever ball head. We love (we LOVE) the optional Vanz kit, a set of three replacement feet/legs. You unscrew the regular legs and screw these in to get the toughest, gnarliest table-top mini tripod you've ever seen. The Leo 2 is not the smallest travel tripod you can get, and not the cheapest, but its ratio of folded length to maximum height, combined with its all-round versatility, make it one of the best.

14. Sirui NT-1005X/E-10 This ultra-compact Sirui is designed to be as small as possible Specifications Material: Aluminum Leg sections: 5 Max load (legs/head): 10/8kg Max height (with head): 150cm Folded height: 36cm Weight (with head): 1.44kg Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Packs up extremely small Reasons to avoid - No independent friction damper - Max operating height is a little low

When it comes to folding down small for compact carriage, the Sirui NT-1005X reigns supreme. It’s definitely designed to be as small as possible, not only featuring five-section legs with a swing-up facility, but also incorporating a two-section extending centre column. The result is a generally adequate maximum operating height of 150cm, and a particularly tiny folded height of 36cm. That’s only about half the folded height of the Manfrotto 290 kit. And despite its aluminium build, the Sirui is only 10g heavier than the Novo carbon kit.

Build quality is very good: the Sirui feels solid and robust, despite its lightweight construction. It remains rigid and steady even at the maximum operating height, with all five leg sections fully extended and both sections of the centre column at full reach. Three locking leg angles are available, and there’s the usual facility to remove one leg and the centre column for use as a monopod. And there are no retractable or interchangeable metal spikes for the feet, but the rubber pads are of good quality.

Set-up on the NT-1005X/E-10 is quick and easy, from the non-slip feet to the ball head with its Arca-Swiss compatible quick-release plate. All adjustments are smooth but lock solidly – although the head lacks an independent friction damper – and the swing-up legs can be locked at three alternative angles. Maximum operating height is a little meagre, but the carrying size is incredibly small. If ultra-compact carriage is high on your priority list, the Sirui is a very desirable tripod indeed.

How we test tripods and what we look for

When we test tripods (opens in new tab) for review we take note of the manufacturers specifications for payload, working height and folded length, but we carry out our own subjective assessment of rigidity, stability, ease of use and design. Over the years, we've tested many, many tripods, either for standalone reviews, for group tests in magazines or while working on tutorial or how-to articles, so by now we know exactly what we're looking for and which features count most.

Here's just a few:

Aluminum vs carbon-fiber: These are the two most common materials used for tripod legs. Aluminum tripods are cheaper, but weigh more. They’re ideal if you want the maximum stability for your money. Carbon-fiber tripods cost more but weigh less, and absorb vibration better. They’re good if cost is less important than weight – but the price premium can be substantial.

Leg sections: Tripod legs may have three, four or five sections. A larger number of sections means the tripod is shorter and more portable when it’s folded, but it will usually take a little longer to set up and may well not be quite as stable.

Leg locks: These come in two main types: twist locks and flip locks. Twist locks take up less space and are generally a little quicker to use – you can often unlock all the leg sections in a single movement when you’re setting the tripod up. Flip locks are operated individually and may be bit slower. Try both types to see which you prefer.

Head types: Sometimes the tripod head is included, sometimes not. You can change one head for another depending on how you like to work. Ball heads and three-way heads are the most common types. Ball heads are compact and quick to use, but not so good for small, controlled movements. Three-way heads are larger but allow precise adjustments for each axis independently.

You can also find other, specialist heads. Geared heads allow you to make fine adjustments to camera angles. Gimbal heads are designed for use with long, heavy lenses – which can otherwise can unbalance a tripod. And then there are specialist heads for panoramas and video too.

Folded length: The weight of a tripod is important if you’re going to carry it any distance, but so is its folded length. If it’s too long to strap to your bag, and it’s unwieldy in trains or climbing over stiles, then it’s going to put you off taking it anywhere. Many so-called ‘travel’ tripods have legs that fold upwards for storage and completely enclose the head. This makes them smaller and neater when folded and easier to carry around.

QR (Quick Release) mechanisms: Most tripods are sold with heads, and most heads have a quick release plate so that you can detach the camera in moments for handheld shots. These days, the Arca Swiss compatible plate is by far the most common and the most useful. Some makers, notably Manfrotto, make their own bespoke QR plates, but this can be a nuisance if you have two or more tripods from different makers.

Detachable monopod legs: These sound really useful – a detachable leg you can then screw into the center column to make a monopod. In practice, we find these often lack the rigidity of a 'real' monopod unless you're starting with a particularly substantial tripod.

The minimum working height can be just as important as the maximum height for some forms of photography (Image credit: Future)

Min and max height: How high and low do you want your tripod to go? Shots aren’t always improved by shooting them at eye level (lower often works best), but it’s also about getting a comfortable working height. Check the height without the column extended, if you can.

Center column: Not all tripods come with a center column, but most do. You can extend this upwards to increase the height of the camera, although this introduces extra wobble. On some tripods, the centre column can be rotated to produce an angled boom, which is perfect for overhead shots, macro work and table-top photography. Using the centre column does reduce the stability of the tripod, however, so is best avoided with long exposures.

Leg angles: Most tripods have legs that can be angled independently – which is particularly useful when working on sloping sites or in cramped areas. The standard leg angle will be fine for regular use, but it’s often useful to splay one or more legs outwards on uneven surfaces or to rest them on walls, say. Splaying out all three legs will allow you to shoot from a much lower angle.

Types of feet: Rubber feet are fine on most surfaces but best on carpets and wooden floors, where you don’t want to cause damage. Metal spikes are good for soft and uneven ground. Some tripods have rubber feet, which can be screwed back to reveal spikes.

Horizontal boom arms: Most tripods have vertical center columns, but a few have a mechanism that allows you to rotate the column to make a horizontal or angled boom. This is extremely useful for table-top work, overhead nature shots, flat lay compositions or document copying/archiving work.

Bowl base: This is a video-specific feature that allows you to get the base level without having to make a whole series of tiny adjustments to the leg length. A level base is essential for video where you want to make panning movements, and the best video tripods come with bowl or levelling bases as standard.

