If you’re a drone geek and a 360° camera geek like me then you might have found yourself asking why there isn’t a 360° camera drone. I know I have done that before and now it looks like we might just about to get a solution to our problem.

Antigravity, the new brand from Insta360 and partners, promises to launch a drone with similar 8K spherical 360° capabilities as the popular Insta360 X5 camera. Or at least we have to assume so, because we don’t know that much just yet.

I have to admit that I’m personally very excited about the idea. Moreover, in the consumer drone world, we're looking at a real first – well, almost.

Me testing the Skydio 2 Plus drone when it was still available for consumers. (Image credit: Adam Juniper / Digital Camera World)

Once American consumers could choose a drone from Skydio, which incorporated fisheye lenses, though their purpose was a little bit different, at least at first. They were part of the drone's AI sensing system – the autonomy engine – while the main camera was on a front-mounted gimbal.

The company, though, was not averse to a bit of experimentation, and eventually found ways to use the 32 megapixels worth of data from the fish-eye cameras, too. They called the feature the Skydio 360 Superzoom, and it was usable for inspections and all sorts, looking a lot like a low-resolution version of the kind of 'small world' images seen from 360-degree cameras, but in live video form. It could, and can, be accessed in the Skydio app.

Skydio 2 Plus drone with fishyeye cameras in front arms showing the programmable video path (Image credit: Skydio)

Sadly for consumers, Skydio's experimentation has been as much about its business model as its tech, and after seeing the money in policing, commercial and military markets, it has been quick to abandon the consumer market.

Most DJI drones, I should mention, and others, do offer the ability to produce full spherical 360-degree still images of spectacular resolution. These can be processed in 360-degree imaging apps or viewing tools. They are captured automatically – the drone just needs to hover in place and will turn, tilt the gimbal, snap all the shots, and even process the image into a single frame on the go. You just need to make sure you've got a minute or so spare in the battery for the hover time!

Panorama image captured with a DJI Mavic 4 (Image credit: Future / Adam Juniper)

Don't worry, we'll get back to the tech very soon, but it's very important to know that there has been much discussion in the USA about whether Skydio has actively lobbied against DJI, the leading consumer and commercial drone company.

At the moment, DJI faces significant threats in the USA, but Skydio has also ditched American consumers and photographers, potentially reducing our choice as 'collateral damage' as the company secures easier sales of its expensive commercial drones.

Antigravity – the new contender

That's why a new contender in the market (that isn't immediately ruled out by years of lobbying and policies) is really exciting. Personally, I'd always prefer that the tech – not the politicians and their prejudices – was what I decided my choice of drones on. Which brings me to the big question, how, exactly, will things work this time?

Clearly, there is space for a new consumer brand in the drone world, and Insta360's X-series cameras are popular, but I still often find myself having to explain how a 360-degree camera works (it's usually carried on an 'invisible' extending stick, after all, and gives the slight impression of a wizzard's staff). Can a brand explain both?

(Image credit: Antigravity)

I really hope so! But there will be challenges. 8K spherical resolution is not that much in any one direction, so will the quality match the standard people are used to from drones?

Even ignoring the loss of resolution of a circular image onto a square(ish) sensor, detail from a standard video angle will be more like a 2K video.

Will the ability to create unique shots – I'm assuming aerial small worlds and the like? – be balanced by a resolution that might be challenged by a DJI Flip or even the very cheap DJI Neo?

There are so many challenges, but we all deserve a more competitive consumer drone space – and it's definitely better to compete by launching exciting new tech than skulking off to the back doors of congressional committees (you know who I'm talking about)!

