Nikon issues minor but important firmware update for the Z30 mirrorless camera
A new firmware update from Nikon fixes an important software bug for the Z30
Nikon has released a firmware update for the Nikon Z30 mirrorless camera, bringing the version from 1.11 to 1.20. While the update may seem minor at first glance, it addresses a specific bug that could cause the camera to freeze – something no photographer wants to encounter, regardless of how rare it might be.
According to Nikon’s official release notes:
Nikon Z30 (Ver.1.20)
"Fixed an issue where, in rare circumstances, the camera would stop responding when the camera was turned on together with the monitor opened from its storage position with the screen facing inward while [Pairing (Bluetooth)] or [Wi-Fi connection] under [SETUP MENU] > [Connect to smart device] was set to ON."
It may sound technical and highly specific but, for Z30 users who rely on wireless connectivity to pair their camera with smartphones or tablets (especially vloggers or creators using the flip screen regularly), this fix could prevent serious workflow interruptions. After all, 'rare' is no consolation when it ends up being your camera that’s frozen.
Firmware updates like this serve as quiet reminders that manufacturers continue to support even their more affordable models.
The Z30, positioned as Nikon’s most accessible camera for beginners, remains a popular choice for newcomers to interchangeable-lens systems and hybrid shooters. With its compact design, vari-angle touchscreen and strong video features, it has become a go-to for aspiring content creators.
While this update may not introduce flashy new features, it reinforces Nikon’s commitment to maintaining reliability across its product range. And for users of the Z30, that peace of mind is worth the quick download.
A step-by-step guide on downloading the new firmware is available on the official Nikon Z30 product page.
