Fujifilm’s promised autofocus update is finally here for five more of its cameras

Fujifilm has rolled out firmware updates that improve the autofocus algorithms for several of its cameras, fulfilling an earlier promise that stemmed from user complaints over slow autofocus performance. On December 19, Fujifilm launched firmware updates for several cameras, including the X-T5, X-S20, X-T50, and X100IV as well as the medium format GFX100S II.

The updates come after the company thanked customers for feedback and shared that it was working on firmware to improve autofocus, an update shared with customers on a YouTube comment back in October. The Fujifilm X-H2, XH-2S and GFX 100 II received those promised updates last month.

Now, five more Fujifilm cameras are getting the promised autofocus fix through updated firmware. Fujifilm says that “The AF algorithm has been partially revised to improve focusing accuracy and subject tracking performance.”

The firmware brings the X-T5 to version 4.10, the X-T50 to version 1.10, the X-S20 to 3.10, the X100VI to 1.20, and the GFX 100S II to 1.10. Firmware can be updated through Fujifilm’s app or by downloading the software from the official Fujifilm website and manually adding via a memory card. Fujifilm reminds photographers to always start with a fully charged battery and never turn the camera off or touch any controls while the firmware is updating.

As a Fujifilm photographer, the firmware updates give me hope that the cameras I love for color and ergonomics will offer more competitive autofocus performance in the future. I own two Fujifilm X-T4 bodies, and when I tested a rental X-T5, I was slightly tempted to upgrade for the higher resolution but discouraged that the newer model seemed to focus slower than the older bodies in some scenarios. Granted, focusing with a 40MP sensor is far more challenging, but the performance was disappointing nonetheless.

Autofocus performance is impossible to judge without hands-on experience, but hopefully the firmware update will allow the cameras to deliver more competitive performance. Fujifilm is known for its color and retro ergonomics, making them more common in genres like portraits, weddings and street photography than sports. As a portrait and wedding photographer, I may not need sports-level performance, but I do need my camera to be able to keep up with active kids and lock on to dancers in a dark reception hall.

This week’s firmware updates also update Fujifilm’s native software, including the Mac versions of the Fujifilm X Raw Studio and the Fujifilm Tether App, as well as the Mac and Windows version of the Fujifilm Pixel Shift Combiner software. The software updates offer minor bug fixes but no feature upgrades.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fujifilm photographers can find the full update instructions and downloads directly from Fujifilm.

You may also like

For more, browse our list of the best Fujifilm lenses or the best Fujifilm cameras