Leica releases firmware update for M11 series – enhancing security and performance on its 60MP rangefinders
The latest Leica M11 firmware update improves WLAN security, adds first-run protection and fixes bugs for smoother and reliable operation
Leica has released a new firmware update for its 60MP M11 rangefinder cameras, including the M11, M11-P, M11-M and M11-D. This update focuses on enhancing WLAN security, introducing first-run protection, enabling secure formatting and addressing an important error correction.
Similar to recent security-focused firmware rollouts from Panasonic, Leica's latest update prioritizes improving your camera's reliability and data protection over flashy features. While this update doesn't add creative tools or new shooting modes, it tackles something equally important: strengthening security and ensuring smoother, more dependable operation.
As experienced photographers know, firmware updates can be game-changing, but sometimes they introduce unexpected issues. Based on past experience with other brands – and the significant firmware issue with Leica's SL3 model last year – I'd recommend waiting a couple of weeks before installing the latest firmware.
Once the update has proven stable through user feedback, go ahead and upgrade your Leica M11 series camera.
Firmware overview
Camera models:
Full-frame: M11, M11-P, M11-M M11-D
Find the firmware update Ver.2.5.1 listed here.
1. Improved WLAN security
When the camera is reset, a new randomly generated WLAN password is automatically assigned.
2. First-run protection
To prevent unauthorized connections, PTP pairing is only enabled after completing the connection setup wizard.
3. Secure formatting
The internal memory can now be completely overwritten (secure erase).
4. Error correction
Resolved: A bug that caused low battery warnings even when the battery was adequately charged was fixed.
Leica offers two ways to install firmware updates: either directly through the camera menu, or via the Leica Fotos app. The company also reminds us to be mindful regarding SD cards. While UHS-I cards may occasionally cause technical issues, Leica recommends using UHS-II cards to avoid problems.
