Fresh Fujifilm filrmware finally gives the X-H2, X-H2s, GFX100 II autofocus and video makeovers

By
published

The cameras see another autofocus update, as well as two key video updates

Fujifilm X-H2
The Fujifilm X-H2 as well as the X-H2S and GFX100 II received new firmware updates (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Fujifilm’s top-tier cameras are finally getting a highly anticipated update to autofocus algorithms and video features. Launched on November 21, the firmware updates to the Fujifilm X-H2, X-H2S and GFX 100 II bring improved autofocus algorithms, a new wider color mode for video, time code syncing, and bug fixes.

The three updates notably don’t touch the X-T5 or X-S20, but Fujifilm previously said those cameras would see autofocus updates before the end of 2024.

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

