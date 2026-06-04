Fujifilm is known for both its mirrorless cameras and its line of instant film cameras – but thanks to a free firmware update, two of Fujifilm’s most affordable mirrorless cameras can now print directly to Instax printers. The Fujifilm X-M5 and X-T30 III have gained a handful of new Instax features in a firmware update launched on June 4, while new X-E5 firmware doesn’t add features but fixes minor bugs.

The Fujifilm X-M5 and X-T30 III could already print images to an Instax printer, but the process required using apps to transfer photos from the camera to the printer. With the firmware update, however, the mirrorless cameras have gained the ability to print directly from the camera’s playback menu without messing with apps.

The feature supports Instax Link models such as the Link 3 and the Link+, as well as the Instax Evo and LiPlay hybrid cameras; the older Instax SP-1, SP-2, and SP-3 are not supported. While many portable photo printers use dye-sub tech, Instax printers transfer the images onto real instant film.

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The Fujifilm Instax Mini Link+ (Image credit: Future)

The camera first needs to be paired with the printer in the camera’s Bluetooth settings, but once connected, Fujifilm says the printer will automatically connect.

Photos can then be printed by selecting the “Instax Printer Print option” in the playback menu, then finding the right picture and pressing the menu or OK button. The camera will then even allow photographers to adjust how the image is cropped into the Instax frame, and a final press of the OK button sends the image to the printer.

The Fujifilm X-T30 III (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The firmware update will also allow users to customize the button and dial settings to allow the record button to double as a shortcut to print images while in playback mode.

The direct printing for the X-M5 and X-T30 III is not the first time that Fujifilm has supported direct printing from its mirrorless cameras to Instax without an app. However, earlier firmware updates removed the direct print feature from several mirrorless cameras last year. A firmware update removed support for Fujifilm’s older SP series of printers, requiring an app instead.

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The new firmware restores direct print functionality, supporting newer Instax printers as well as hybrid cameras. Interestingly, Fujifilm is bringing the direct print feature to more affordable cameras first. The X-E5 had already previously gained the feature, but the direct print to newer Instax models remains available on a short list, including the X-E5, X-T30 III, X-M5, and X Half.

The Fujifilm X-E5, which previously gained the direct print feature, also received a small firmware update on June 4 to correct bugs.

The firmware updates are available directly from Fujifilm for the X-M5, the X-T30 III, and the X-E5.

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