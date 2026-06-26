Canon bolsters EOS C80's production credentials with connectivity-focused firmware update
The latest firmware for the Canon EOS C80 strengthens the camera's position as a live, remote production rig with enhancements also designed to improve on-set efficiency
Canon has released new firmware for its EOS C80 full-frame cinema camera, bringing a series of workflow and connectivity improvements aimed at filmmakers, broadcasters, and content creators using the compact cinema rig.
As production workflows become increasingly collaborative and remote, the ability to control and monitor cameras from a distance has become evermore important. Firmware version 1.0.6.1 homes in on this, introducing monitoring, streaming and camera operation enhancements.
Canon firmware download
Download firmware version 1.0.6.1 (Canon EOS C80)
I advise holding off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Canon to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll let you know about any problems.
The primary update is a new USB control protocol that enables external devices, including compatible gimbals, to remotely control key camera functions such as recording start and stop, iris, shutter speed, ISO, and focus. This is a step forward for single-operator productions and multi-camera live setups, where quick access to camera settings can streamline workflows.
Beyond USB control, firmware version 1.0.6.1 introduces automatic Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) streaming reconnection, helping maintain transmissions during live broadcasts if the network connection drops. Canon has also redesigned the electronic level display so its appearance changes when the camera is perfectly level, giving operators faster visual confirmation during setup.
Overall, the update reflects Canon's broader goal of evolving the EOS C80 beyond a compact cinema camera into a more versatile production platform. Rather than focusing solely on image quality, firmware version 1.0.6.1 addresses the more practical demands of modern production environments, where connectivity and flexibility are increasingly key.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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