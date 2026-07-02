Back in December last year, Fujifilm teamed up with Japanese musician and fashion icon Hiroshi Fujiwara to release the GFX100RF Fragmented, an ultra-exclusive, designer edition of the GFX100RF medium format compact camera.

Aside from a unique Film Simulation profile, some lightning-bolt logos and a glossy matte finish, the Fragmented edition – named after Fujiwara’s agency, Fragment Design – is essentially the same as the standard Fujifilm GFX100RF featuring a 102MP sensor and a fixed f/4 lens.

However, this camera is so exclusive that you couldn’t even buy it in shops; the only way to get your hands on one was through lotteries and specialist camera platforms.

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Fujifilm Firmware Download

Firmware version 1.13 download (Fujifilm GFX100RF)

It’s a good idea to hold off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Fujifilm to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll let you know about any problems.

But just like any standard camera, it's not immune to bugs and defects. GFX100RF Fragmented users were facing an issue where the camera would fail to reconnect to the Fujifilm XApp if the camera was turned off and back on while already paired.

Fujifilm hasn’t stated why this was happening, and my wider research hasn’t turned anything up either, but the company says that this new firmware release for the GFX100RF Fragmented fixes this issue.

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So, if you're lucky enough to own one, congratulations! It now works as it should. And the rest of us can keep looking on in envy.

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Check out our review of the best Fujifilm cameras: from X-mount retro cameras to 100MP medium format cameras. And if you want to see how the brand's premium compacts compare, take a look at our Fujifilm GFX100RF vs Fujifilm X100 VI head-to-head.