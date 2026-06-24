Fujifilm solves Bluetooth connection woes with firmware updates for X-E3 and X-H1 cameras

Fujifilm has released the latest firmware update for the X-E3 and X-H1 mirrorless cameras, with both models getting a fix for a somewhat minor but highly frustrating Bluetooth connectivity issue.

Firmware version 1.32 for the X-E3 – a compact rangefinder-style camera – and version 2.15 for the X-H1 – the former flagship APS-C X-mount camera – resolves a bug blocking Bluetooth pairing between these cameras and Android 16 devices with the Fujifilm Camera Remote app installed.

Fujifilm firmware download

Download Firmware version 1.32 (Fujifilm X-E3)

Download Firmware version 2.15 (Fujifilm X-H1)

My advice is always to hold off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Fujifilm to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll let you know about any problems.

Camera Remote is the Fujifilm app enabling wireless connection between devices and Fujifilm cameras released up until 2018. The primary benefits include wireless image transfer to social media, remote live-view shooting, and camera setting backups.

The main issue users have reported is getting stuck in a “constant pairing loop” where the app states that the connection already exists and needs to be deleted in order to be re-established, despite the nonexistent connection.

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It remains unclear whether Fujifilm created the bug with a previous firmware release or if Android 16 was simply incompatible with Camera Remote until now, however users began reporting issues soon after the release of Android 16 in June 2025.

Image 1 of 2 The Fujifilm X-H1 The Fujifilm X-E3

This isn’t the first issue X-E3 photographers have faced using the Camera Remote app. Previously, the camera could freeze while attempting to connect to the app, although Fujifilm fixed this with firmware version 1.31.

More recently, photographers have faced a similar issue trying to connect their phones to newer Fujifilm models, including the X-T5, via the XApp, Fujifilm’s newer, default app for modern X and GFX series cameras.

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