Under fire from the rumored Sony FX5, Canon drops a HUGE firmware boost for the EOS C50

With rumors rife that the Sony FX5 is arriving next month with a similar feature set, Canon has released firmware version 1.0.4.1 for the Canon EOS C50 – bringing a host of usability and workflow improvements to its newest Cinema EOS model.

The new firmware focuses on operational features rather than image quality, introducing a new Ease In / Ease Out option for digital zoom speed and expands the range of camera functions that can be controlled externally via a USB connection.

These additions are designed to improve both shooting ergonomics and production flexibility, particularly for filmmakers working with gimbals, remote-control systems and compact crews.

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I advise holding off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Canon to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll let you know about any problems.

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The new Ease In / Ease Out setting for digital zoom operations is the standout feature of the update. When enabled, the camera smooths the beginning and end of a zoom movement, creating more natural-looking transitions.

Canon says this will help operators achieve more polished zoom effects without abrupt starts or stops, making digital zoom a more practical creative tool for shoots such as documentaries, corporate videos and live events.

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Beyond zoom performance, the firmware also expands USB-based camera control. Users can now operate key functions from an external device while in video mode, including recording start/stop, One-Shot AF, manual focus adjustment, shutter speed, ISO and white balance.

This matches Canon's broader push towards deeper integration with external accessories and control ecosystems, including gimbal-based operation.

With firmware version 1.0.4.1 for the EOS C50, Canon continues to focus on practical improvements that streamline production workflows and enhance shooting efficiency, mirroring some of the benefits seen in recently released firmware version 1.0.6.1 for the EOS C80.

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