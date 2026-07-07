New Nikon Z50II firmware puts more creative control in filmmakers' hands when recording in shutter priority
Firmware version 1.10 for the Nikon Z50II enables manual aperture adjustments in shutter priority mode and rejigs a host of settings in the Setup Menu
Nikon has released the latest firmware for the Z50II – an affordable APS-C shooter geared towards beginners and vloggers – with the update expanding shutter priority (S Mode) controls when recording video along with several label and location changes to settings menu items.
While the name and location changes of settings menu items alone might not justify updating to firmware version 1.10 for stills photographers, videographers will want to consider the added creative controls over exposure and depth of field.
The most impactful new feature of the firmware update is the ability to manually adjust aperture when recording video in S Mode, enabling filmmakers to dial in depth of field and adjust exposure by eye. Prior to firmware version 1.10, the Z50II would make all the ISO and aperture decisions for you when recording in S Mode.
It’s a seemingly minor update that moves S Mode towards more of a hybrid auto-come-manual mode, but one that puts an end to any unwanted sudden and drastic exposure changes.
Nikon Firmware Download
Download firmware version 1.10 (Nikon Z50II)
It’s a good idea to hold off downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Nikon to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll let you know about any problems.
Nikon has also rejigged the settings menus in the Z50II. In Picture Controls, “Cloud Picture Control” is now called “Imaging Recipe” and “Add Cloud Picture Control files” under the Set Picture Control setting has changed to “Download Imaging Recipes”.
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You’ll also notice changes to the Setup Menu, including an added option to save your current focus settings to the U1, U2, or U3 positions on the top mode dial.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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