The latest version of the Sony Creator’s App has been released, with the newest update bolstering the options for transferring motion photos from your camera to your smartphone.

The Sony Creators' App is the mobile companion application for Sony cameras, designed to connect your body to your smartphone, tablet and Sony's Creators' Cloud platform. It replaced the older Imaging Edge App for most models from 2023 onwards.

Creators’ App Version 4.3 has now been released and enables users to transfer three-second “Motion Photo” clips. These clips are taken from high-quality video files recorded on your camera and can be transferred to your smartphone or tablet.

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Motion Photo has been available to Creator’s App users since 2023, when Sony released the feature in version 2.3. However, until now, you could only capture 15, 30 and 60-second segments. While the new 3-second addition is seemingly minor, it is well-suited to social media creators who post ultra-short-form clips.

There are two ways to create Motion Photos. The first is to mark the sections of footage that will comprise the shot while recording with your camera by pressing the Shot Mark Button. The segment will then be auto-transferred to the app. The other option is to select the segment after shooting directly in the app, by loading the footage and pressing the Create Motion Photo button.

The new Motion Photo update only applies to the Sony Creator’s App. Anyone using the older Imaging Edge App doesn’t need to update as this app does not support the feature. You can check which cameras support the imaging Edge App and Creator’s App here.

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