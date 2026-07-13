"Digital sucks": I think all photographers should watch Olivia Wilde’s tour of Kodak’s New York film lab

At the time of writing this, I’ve never pressed the shutter on a film camera. Not even once. Naturally, I also have zero knowledge of how film is processed. As a digital native, I stick to sensor-driven cameras and avoid the chemically messy business of old-school film photography.

However, although I have no experience shooting on film, that’s not to say I don’t appreciate the process – especially the science and craft that goes into turning negatives into the finished product. In fact, I was so engrossed by actress Olivia Wilde’s recent tour of Kodak’s New York film lab that I think all photographers – especially digital natives – should watch it.

Olivia Wilde gets a tour of the Kodak Film Lab in NYC - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch Olivia Wilde take us on a tour of Kodak Film Lab NYC

What I like the most about this peek at the inner workings of Kodak Film Lab NYC is how it reveals the process of film photography. And I don’t mean process in the literal sense of the various machines that the film gets put through, but the craft that goes into shooting on film.

Something I think digital photography will never truly replicate is the bond, if you like, that film photographers develop with the craft. It’s as much about being in the lab working with the materials and chemicals as it is taking the photo itself – at least, that’s how it seems to me.

(Image credit: Kodak • A24)

Yes, editing in Lightroom is the digital equivalent, and you can argue that a bond with the photograph is equally developed here. But I think there’s something more immersive about physically holding a print, even just a negative, than looking at a digital file on a screen.

It’s not like I’m going to rush off to buy a film camera, but I’m certainly feeling inspired by this video tour – and have come away with a much greater appreciation for the dedication and passion film photographers have.

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The video is so interesting that I actually forgot it was meant to promote Wilde’s new movie, The Invite, also starring Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton. It opened over the weekend and is playing in theaters now.

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