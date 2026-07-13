Cheap compact cameras are the best way to enjoy film photography

There seems to be a growing belief that enjoying film photography in 2026 requires a Leica M6 around your neck, a bag full of Kodak Portra and a bank account healthy enough to cover the cost of every shutter press.

I love beautiful cameras as much as anyone, but film photography does not have to be an exclusive club reserved for those willing to spend thousands on equipment. In fact, I think the best way to enjoy film today might be with the cheapest compact camera you can find.

Cheap compact film cameras are fantastic. They fit inside a coat pocket, weigh almost nothing and are generally ready to shoot the moment an opportunity presents itself.

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Many have surprisingly sharp fixed lenses, while others offer autofocus, automatic exposure, built-in flashes and zoom ranges that would have looked incredibly impressive when they were first released.

They might not have the mechanical romance of a classic rangefinder camera, but they make taking photographs wonderfully simple.

That simplicity is important. Film already forces us to slow down because every frame costs money, so I do not necessarily want to spend even more time worrying about light meters, interchangeable lenses or whether I have selected the perfect aperture.

Sometimes I want to pull a camera from my pocket, point it towards something interesting and press the shutter. A cheap compact enables the photograph to take priority over the equipment used to capture it.

I was recently reminded of this while visiting a car boot sale and swap meet, where I found a black Konica Minolta Pop in amazing condition, both inside and out. The asking price was a mere $4 / £2.

It is the sort of camera that could easily be overlooked beneath a pile of cables, old phone cases, and forgotten household electronics, but that is exactly what makes hunting for these cameras so enjoyable. You never quite know what might be sitting at the next table.

On the same stall, I also found a Samsung Vega 140S. This little compact has autofocus and a huge 38-140mm zoom lens made by Schneider-Kreuznach, giving it far more versatility than its unassuming appearance might suggest.

Its other party trick is the ability to “shoot” panoramic photographs, using a cropped panoramic format that gives your images a wonderfully cinematic shape. That camera cost me the enormous investment of $6 / £3.

(Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

For a total of $10 / £5, I walked away with a pair of compact film cameras that I can genuinely use and enjoy. That is less than the price of a camera strap from many premium brands, yet I now have two completely different photographic experiences waiting to be explored.

One can live in a jacket pocket, the other can offer everything from wider everyday views to tightly framed details with its built-in zoom. Even if one eventually stops working, I will have had more than my money’s worth from it.

Of course, the camera is no longer the most expensive part of this process. Film itself has become a heavy investment, particularly if you are buying popular color emulsions and paying a laboratory to develop and scan every roll.

However, even this can be made more affordable if you are willing to learn a little about home development. You do not need a professional darkroom or a room filled with expensive equipment to get started.

I love shooting black-and-white film, and my own development setup is incredibly simple. All I really needed was a developing tank and a monobath solution, which enables the film to be processed without juggling a shelf full of different chemicals.

Once the negatives are dry, I place them into my Canon CanoScan 9000F Mark II, scan them and take the images into my digital workflow. From there, the rest is history.

There is also something satisfying about being involved in the entire process. I choose the camera, load the film, take the photographs, develop the negatives and scan the finished frames myself.

It makes each photograph feel more personal, yet it does not require an extravagant collection of premium equipment. There may be imperfections, missed focus and the occasional strange exposure, but those are all part of the charm.

The best film camera is not necessarily the most expensive one, nor is it the camera currently attracting the most attention online. It is the camera you are happy to carry, the one you are not afraid to use and the one that encourages you to take photographs.

A $4 compact can do that every bit as effectively as a camera costing hundreds or thousands.

There is nothing wrong with owning a Leica M6, and there is certainly nothing wrong with loading one with Kodak Portra. Both are desirable for very good reasons. But they are not the entry ticket to “proper” film photography, and they should never make anyone feel that shooting film is financially out of reach.

Film photography can still be cheap, spontaneous and enormous fun. Search through car boot sales, charity shops, swap meets and the forgotten camera drawers of relatives. Pick up something inexpensive, check that it works, load it with a roll of film and put it in your pocket.

You might be surprised by how much photographic enjoyment $10 / £5 can buy.

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Take a look at the best cheap cameras and the best cheap mirrorless cameras for more low-cost options.