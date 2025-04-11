DJI's monster Power 1000 powerbank drops to best-ever price

DJI now offer two new power banks – as well as a range of accessories – for powering camping holidays or keeping your drones and camera equipment charged up in the field, but this spring sale the better one is the cheaper one in a massive discount.

There have been some quite generous discounts in the USA on the batteries, but now we have spotted that you get a great deal on one of these monster power packs in the UK too!

Amazon is offering £280 off the DJI Power 1000, simply by offering an on-page discount code that reduces the cost of this to £599.

DJI Power 1000: was £879 now £599 at Amazon Save £280 The DJI Power 1000 has 1024Wh of power and up to 2200W of power output, but can fast charge in just 70 minutes (and even supports solar charging). It'll charge a laptop 9 times, a phone nearly 60 times, or run a car refrigerator for 19 hours, and provide 1.2 hours flight for a pro drone.

DJI Power 1000 next to a car with a DJI Mini 3 Pro sat on it (drone not included 😉) (Image credit: Future)

I've fully tested the DJI Power 1000 in my review, and it was impressive. Moreover, DJI has extended the functionality with accessories for any situation that allow you to work with multiple DJI batteries, and charge quickly using a vehicle. so it makes sense to snap some more up even if you already have one.

These are obviously useful if you're out camping or you're our flying. Drone batteries aren't cheap and – if you charge as you go – then you don't need to buy as many batteries to have a fruitful day flying, but DJI will also cover you if you're worried about a collapsing power grid!

I have also seen these devices popular with professional content creators who need to keep topping up on the go and with pilots of fun craft like the new Avata 2 which, if we're honest, burns through batteries faster when you're having more fun!

