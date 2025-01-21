DJI prepares for "any situation" – including a collapsing power grid!

DJI has announced some more new accessories for the Power batteries which offer the ability to extend the DJI Power 1000's flexibility – and perhaps help people live off-grid more easily.

As well as the original DJI 1000 power bank, the company has already augmented their offering with an Expansion battery system making it possible to store a lot more electricity for use in the field – whether that's charging drones, laptops or running fridges.

The original DJI 1000 sat in a car park with a DJI Mini 3 Pro on the top (Image credit: Future)

Now DJI is adding two new ways to charge the devices – a 1.8kW Car/Solar Super Fast Charger and the DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger. These offer the option to more quickly charge the battery out and about, specifically 1024 Wh of power in 78 minutes from a cars alternator while driving.

On an RV the 1.8kW Super Fast Charger can connect to solar panels and the RV and take up to 1200W from solar and 600W from the vehicle to charge 1024Wh in just 40 minutes.

All of this is a bit dry, but the point is you can charge remotely far more quickly by using every means at your disposal.

Solar panel on an RV roof (Image credit: DJI)

“In adding Super Fast Chargers to the DJI Power Series, we want to equip every user for every scenario. From adventurers driving cross country in an RV to families wanting eco-friendly backup power in case of emergencies, these accessories will ensure users are prepared for any situation," said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. “In launching the DJI Power series earlier this year, we built this product line based on over a decade of battery research and development and will continue to expand our offerings in the months and years to come."

The devices are shipping now, at $319 / £255 for the 1.8kW Solar/Car Super Fast Charger and $299 / £229 for the DJI Power 1kW Super Fast Car Charger, and you can more details on the DJI Store.

Check my original review of the DJI Power 1000 battery (though, to be fair, it is more flexible now there are more accessories)