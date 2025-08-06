Monster DJI Power 1000 powerbank drops to best price ever, just in time for the summer camping trip!

DJI has a range of BIG power packs for powering camping holidays or keeping your drones and camera equipment charged up in the field. We saw some great discounts on thesearlier in the season, but now Wex has dropped the ticket price on its mid-range 1kWh model down to a new low.

Wex Photo Video is offering £410 off the DJI Power 1000, which reduces the cost of this to just £469 – the lowest ever price we have ever seen for this monster power bank.

Save 47% DJI Power 1000: was £879 now £469 at Wex Photo Video Save £410 at Wex The DJI Power 1000 has 1024Wh of power and up to 2200W of power output, but can fast charge in just 70 minutes (and even supports solar charging). It'll charge a laptop 9 times, a phone nearly 60 times, or run a car refrigerator for 19 hours, and provide 1.2 hours flight for a pro drone.

I've fully tested the DJI Power 1000 in my review, and it was impressive. Moreover, DJI has extended the functionality with accessories for any situation that allow you to work with multiple DJI batteries, and charge quickly using a vehicle. so it makes sense to snap some more up even if you already have one.

These are obviously useful if you're out camping or you're our flying. Drone batteries aren't cheap and – if you charge as you go – then you don't need to buy as many batteries to have a fruitful day flying, but DJI will also cover you if you're worried about a collapsing power grid!

I have also seen these devices popular with professional content creators who need to keep topping up on the go and with pilots of fun craft like the Avata 2 drone which, if we're honest, burns through batteries faster when you're having more fun!

