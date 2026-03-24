Halide, an iOS photography app packed with features from manual mode to Anti-AI settings, is embroiled in a legal battle between the company’s two founders. But, while the lawsuit isn’t aimed against Apple, the case itself has a few behind-the-scenes hints that improving the built-in camera app is “a top priority” for Apple.

A new legal battle came to light this week between the two co-founders of Lux Optics, the company behind apps like Halide and Kino. Co-Founder and CEO Ben Sandofsky has levied allegations against fellow co-founder Sebastiann de With, including claims of improperly using company funds for personal expenses, as well as taking confidential materials with him when he took a new job at Apple in January.

But, the lawsuit reveals more than just trouble between the co-founders of one of the best iPhone photography apps. The lawsuit also revealed that Apple was interested in potentially acquiring the software company. Apple has purchased other small photo-based software platforms before, such as Pixelmator, but the company’s interest in the Halide app hints at Apple’s priorities.

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According to the lawsuit, “The acquisition of Lux, whose Halide app gives users more precise manual control over the iPhone camera’s hardware, could have helped Apple accelerate its efforts to improve its built-in camera app, a top priority for the company right now.”

The lawsuit continues to hint that pro-grade features are a priority for future iPhones and that the talks were to help give the built-in iOS camera app a boost with advanced tools.

While it’s unclear if improving the camera app is still a priority for the company, the lawsuit and Apple’s hiring of de With seem to hint in that direction. Halide is known for its advanced settings, such as manual mode. Lux Optics also owns two previous Apple App of the Year programs, including the advanced video shooting app Kino and the long exposure app Spectre Pro.

But, in recent updates, the app has also introduced Zero Processing, a sort of anti-AI mode that limits the edits that happen behind-the-scenes when the iPhone takes a photo and leaves users instead with unprocessed camera data. The mode is designed to give users more control in a time when some complain that the camera’s images are overly processed.

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Recent changes to smartphone photography software seem to focus on computational photography and AI, at the same time that compact cameras are making a comeback. To me, that makes the talks of buying an app that has manual controls and less processing all the more interesting.

It’s unclear if those pro controls are still part of Apple’s focus for upcoming launches, but Halide Mark II is available from the App Store with a one-time purchase or subscription options.

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