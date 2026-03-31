Every video shooter knows the sinking feeling. You've nailed the shot, the light was perfect, the subject was in full flow, and then someone asks: "But did you get it vertical?" The answer, inevitably, is no. Because you can't be in two orientations at once, and the world of social video has spent the last five years stubbornly refusing to agree on which way round a phone should be held.

The 9:16 versus 16:9 stand-off is one of the defining creative headaches of the smartphone era. TikTok, Facebook Shorts and Instagram Reels want portrait. YouTube, broadcast TV and most professional contexts want landscape.

Shooting everything twice is both impractical and artistically unsatisfying: the second take is never quite the same as the first. And if you're covering a wedding, a sporting moment or anything that simply won't happen again, the question of which format to prioritise becomes a genuine creative gamble.

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The problem it solves

The problem is not new, and workarounds have been in existence for a while, ranging from Heath Robinson approaches to more technical ones. Cameras with open-gate recording, which capture the full sensor area and therefore facilitating crops to any aspect ratio in post, offer a high-quality solution, but they're typically found on higher-end video cameras rather than everyday kit. Some dual-camera apps have allowed simultaneous recording from two lenses, but the output has usually been a single picture-in-picture file rather than two clean, independently framed videos.

That's precisely the gap that DualShot Recorder sets out to fill. Developed by Derrick Downey Jr., a viral wildlife creator, the app captures simultaneous portrait (9:16) and landscape (16:9) video from your iPhone's dual rear cameras in a single take. Hit record once, and two perfectly synced files land in your Photos library, independently framed and ready for their respective platforms.

A post shared by Derrick Downey Jr. (@derrickdowneyjr) A photo posted by on

The app launched at the end of March 2026 and reached number one in the App Store's paid Photo and Video chart almost immediately, which suggests the content creator community has been eagerly waiting for a solution like this.

The technical setup uses the wide and ultra-wide rear cameras simultaneously, though a single-lens mode is also available with front and back camera support. Resolution runs to 4K and 1080p at 24, 30 or 60fps, with MOV and MP4 output. There's a real-time storage estimator so you don't discover the hard way that you've run out of space mid-shoot, and torch control for low-light situations.

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Why it's popular

Perhaps as important as the recording functionality is what the app doesn't do. There are no ads, no tracking, no account creation and no subscription: it's a one-time purchase at $6.99 / £9.99, and your footage stays entirely on your device.

In 2026, that's a genuinely unusual proposition in the app space, and it almost certainly explains much of the enthusiasm in comments and reviews. People are weary of handing over data and committing to recurring charges for tools they use occasionally.

For any shooter who regularly stresses over which way to hold the phone, DualShot Recorder is a direct and unglamorous answer to a very real problem. It requires an iPhone XS or newer for dual-lens mode, and an Android version is reportedly in development.