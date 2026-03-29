Are film photography apps that add blur and grain to perfect photos the 2026 antidote to AI imagery?

In the last 20 minutes, I’ve had ads on Instagram for Prequel, Most, and Luminar; apps that promise to transform your digital photos into film-esque shots. This style of image is everywhere: billboards, magazines, websites, my Insta feed. At first, I thought it was just another photography trend, but I’ve realized our addiction to sharing film-esque photos runs deeper than aesthetics; it’s about connection.

It started in the early 2020s. There was a sudden, unexpected demand for more authentic content, and Gen Z, being the hyper-connected, socially conscious creators they are, were more than willing to provide an antidote. People started creating and sharing images that completely contradicted the hyper-sharp, hyper-detailed photos being pumped out by AI. By incorporating grain, light leaks, and motion blur - artifacts once deemed imperfections in film photography - it was easy to create images that oozed warmth and sincerity.

The "Twin Peaks" inspired filter on the Prequel editing app (Image credit: Prequel)

Photo editing apps not only made it easy but also cheap. While most offer a free version with limited use, almost all photo editing apps offer extensive editing tools if you choose to subscribe. Some of the more advanced editing apps, such as Prequel, even allow users to select a film theme based on trends such as “1960s Glam” or “Twin Peaks,” nodding to the color grade of the popular series.

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It wasn’t just content creators jumping on the trend either. Big-name high street brands such as Nike and All Saints, alongside luxury fashion labels, wedding photographers, and travel companies, started to say goodbye to perfectly in-focus airbrushed shots and hello to photos with hazy film textures, bright flash, and movement.

‘Blurry’ has since become a common term on Pinterest; brides coined 2024 “the year of the blurry wedding photo,” while “candid camera roll” is set to be a graphic design trend in 2026.

I’m not generally one to lean into photography trends, but I love this one. It’s made me think differently about how I take photos, how I edit photos, and how I can make my photos feel more like storytelling. I’m learning to bend the “rules” of photography, and as someone who has never strived for perfection, this fits right into my wheelhouse.

(Image credit: All Saints / Sandro / Speltham)

Instagram has irrevocably changed how we consume content, but it’s influenced how we shoot, edit, and share it too. Content creators now work almost solely in portrait mode, the standard for what makes a good image is more relaxed, and despite some of the best mirrorless cameras boasting super-high megapixel sensors, we are choosing to post low-quality looking images.

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In a world where it’s so easy for AI to create soulless, polished images, it’s refreshing to see people turn to grain, movement, and classic color grades to create images that speak to our emotions. It’s a touching reminder that no matter how far we go with AI, humans will always try to find a deeper and more meaningful way to connect with art. Even if it means editing images to look like they were shot when AI was nothing more than a sci-fi fantasy.