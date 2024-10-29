Apple Intelligence actually launches today! But what is it?

Apple has finally officially launched some AI features, combining assisted search, writing, photos, and privacy – introducing Apple Intelligence!

Apple has launched its shiny new AI system, Apple Intelligence, introducing a host of new AI features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users via a free software update.

Apple Intelligence is an AI personal intelligence system that simplifies and accelerates everyday tasks like writing, image editing, and searching, marking a new era for Apple AI. Available today via iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and MacOS Sequoia 15.1. updates, you can take advantage of the first set of features, with many more planned in the forthcoming months.

Kalum Carter
