Bring & buy charity camera sale is back with its Aladdin's Den of bargain camera treasures!

The Disabled Photographers' Society has a packed stand at this year's Photography & Video Show full of brilliant secondhand bargains. The charity has been building up donations of unwanted photographic kit for over a year, ready for this giant photographic jumble sale

Offers we saw in previous shows included offers on memory cards, forests of old tripods, stacks of darkroom processing trays, and masses of great camera memorabilia from both the film and digital eras alike.

I have found some great treasures on this stand in the last decade since the Show began. A giant professional Poloroid camera once designed for taking passport photos sits on my shelf at home – and my £300 Sony A6000 with zoom, is often in my backpack as my affordable alternative to the trendy Fujifilm X100VI.

Article continues below

But it is not just about buying - the stand is also about giving. Every year I take carrier bag or two of books, accessories and other photographic bits and bobs I no longer need for the charity to sell at the Show.

Why not do your bit for this great charity by bringing your own donations to the show? Simply look out any bits of unwanted photo gear you have around the house and bring it with you. You can then drop it off at the Disabled Photographers' Society's stand when you arrive at the NEC.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

They will willingly take any old camera or lens that you have lying around, or tucked at the back of the cupboard, as long as it is still in working order. But they will also be just as grateful for old cables, filters, darkroom gear, bags and other photo paraphernalia. The DPS are also interested in taking your unwanted photographic books too! The stand is one of the must-visit features of the show... a fantastic photo bric-a-brac stall that you will love to rummage through to find something interesting to buy!

The stand number is A21 – so bring your bags full of donations when you get to the show.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bring and buy old photographic gear at stand A21 (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Disabled Photographers' Society has been running for over 50 years. The charity has developed a broad knowledge of various ways to make photography accessible to people with a wide variety of disabilities. Often with a few simple modifications, the experts at the DPS can open up a whole new world of possibilities to those who would otherwise struggle to operate a camera. The Society is run by a team of dedicated volunteers, most of whom are disabled photographers themselves.

The Photography Show runs across four days from Saturday to Tuesday March 14-17 at the NEC in Birmingham. For full details and schedules of talks, see the The Photography & Video Show website.