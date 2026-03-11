The Photography & Video Show 2026, the mega UK imaging mega-event, opens this weekend – taking place in Birmingham, England, from March 14-17 at the NEC.

You are not too late to get 20% discount on tickets, using our exclusive code! But you need to act fast, as you'll end up paying full price if you don't book before Thursday March 12. You can find the booking form here, where you should use the code DCW26 to get this saving.

Note that after 11:59pm on Thursday, you will have to pay the on-the-door price for entry of £24 (£21 for concessions).

You can find everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show over on the official website, but in short you can expect over 250 of the biggest and best brands in photography, videography and post-production. Included in the price of the ticket, there are literally over 500 free talks and demonstrations at the huge stages around each side of the Hall.

The likes of Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, Pentax, Ricoh and Insta360 will show off their newest cameras, while Sigma, Tamron and Laowa will bring their latest lenses. Rotolight, Profoto, Amaran, Godox and co will literally shed a light on their cutting-edge lighting products, and analog photography will be represented by companies like Ilford, Paterson, Alfie Cameras, and Analogue Wonderland! Here's the full list of exhibitors.

Entry prices

Standard – £18.95 for any single day if you book in advance (save 20% using code DCW26 before 11:59pm March 12). On the door price is £24.

Concessions – £15.95 for any single day (save 20% using code DCW26, if you book in advance). Aged 60+ and disabled visitors. Also students aged 18+ on Saturday and Sunday. On the door price is £21.

Children – children under 18s go FREE, but a ticket is required for those aged 5-17

Multiple-day discount – Multiple days are charged at 50% discount for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th day visit.

Professional / Trade entry – Professional photographers, filmmakers, content creators, and image-making industry representatives can apply for FREE entry to the show, if completed before before 11:59pm March 12. All applications are verified, as it is essential for us to understand our visiting audience and tailor the show content appropriately. Find out more here

Students – Students can attend FREE on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17. Find out more here. Entry for students on Saturday and Sunday is charged at the Concessions rate of £15.95 for any single day (save 20% using code DCW26 if booked before 11:59pm March 12)

A booking fee of £1.50 per transaction will apply.

In addition to all the latest kit, you'll be able to make big savings thanks to exclusive show-only price-busting deals from retailers London Camera Exchange and Wex Photo Video.

Not to mention my personal favorite part of the show: the incredible Aladdin's cave of used camera kit run by the Disabled Photographers' Society, an amazing place to donate old kit and pick up some classic cameras and hidden treasures!

And you'll also have the chance to listen to some of the biggest and best names in photography, from top professionals to leading video experts, celebrity photographers to successful YouTubers, and brand ambassadors, world-class trainers, and educators. Check out the current speaker lineup here.

To save 20% on your tickets, visit the link below and use the code DCW26 before 11:59pm March 12.