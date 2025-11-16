This 5-minute pro tip will instantly improve your photography composition

The composition of a photograph is key – it can either make or break your image. And while it is possible to change the composition of your photographs with cropping in editing, this approach comes at the potential cost of image size and quality loss.

But there's a simple in-camera feature that supports you when composing, and it can transform your shots instantly: camera grid lines.

Activating this often overlooked feature helps you apply professional composition techniques in real time, so every frame feels balanced, intentional and visually engaging. So turning on your camera's grid overlay will help line up horizons, straighten verticals and compose like a pro.

Rule of thirds grid (Image credit: Future)

With the in-camera composition guidelines, you can achieve perfect composition straight away – even handheld, on the go, without any compromise.

Many camera brands provide a rule of thirds grid as standard, as well as more advanced guides with additional lines that you can apply to any scene.

Square grid (Image credit: Future)

Every camera manufacturer's menu system is different, but you'll generally find the Grid Line features in the Display settings.

Having the ability to view these lines as an overlay is vital for photographic genres such as architecture or coastal photography, as non-straight lines and horizons can lower the image quality and the viewer’s experience.

Diagonal & square grid (Image credit: Future)

With the help of these guides, you will encourage yourself to think more creatively by changing positions and perspectives. The in-camera guidelines are not only helpful in enhancing your compositions, but they also serve as a great way to train and build your photographic skills.

A useful tip is to always keep a particular grid option active to focus your mind on the composition.

Composition examples

(Image credit: Jignesh Chavda)

Visual balance

The straight lines are crucial for creating a sense of harmony within the image composition.

(Image credit: Jignesh Chavda)

The rule of thirds

By incorporating the rule of thirds, the subject is positioned off-center to create a more visually pleasing photo.

