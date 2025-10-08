Prime Day meets early Black Friday: TourBox devices are up to $129 off!

The TourBox Prime Day promotion has landed – and it’s not just a flash sale. Running from through October 31, TourBox is offering its best-of-web Black Friday pricing early, with savings of up to $129 across its range of creative consoles and bundles.

If you’ve been waiting to streamline your editing setup, now’s the time to grab one directly from Tourbox.

Save $45 Tourbox Elite Plus: was $297 now $252 at TourBox The TourBox Elite Plus is a premium Bluetooth creative console designed for seamless photo, video and design editing – offering precise, tactile control that transforms how you work.

The standout offer is the TourBox Elite Plus, now $252 (down from $297) – or save up to $82 when you pick it up as part of an accessory bundle. The TourBox Elite Black has dropped even further, now $199 (previously $268), with a potential $106 saving when bundled.

Prefer something lighter? The TourBox Elite White sits at $214 (was $268), and the striking Translucent Edition is down to $216 (was $308) – a huge $129 saving when you bundle up.

Even the more affordable models have seen significant cuts. The TourBox Neo, still a go-to for many creatives, is down to $135 from $169, while the entry-level TourBox Lite is just $69.99, reduced from $94.99. For anyone who edits in Lightroom, Photoshop, DaVinci Resolve, or Premiere Pro, these are some of the lowest prices we’ve seen all year.

Save $34 Tourbox Neo: was $169 now $135 at TourBox The TourBox Neo is a versatile editing console that gives creators intuitive, hands-on control over photo, video, and design workflows - streamlining adjustments and speeding up the entire creative process.

What makes TourBox so compelling is how seamlessly it integrates into your creative workflow. Every dial, wheel, and button can be customized, enabling you to speed up your edits and stay in the zone without constantly jumping between keyboard shortcuts. Once you’ve used one, it’s hard to go back to traditional editing.

I’ve used TourBox devices on and off for photo and video work, and they really do make a difference – especially if you’re working on multiple projects or spending long hours in post. The tactile feedback and precision control take the strain out of repetitive edits, and the Elite models, in particular, have excellent Bluetooth connectivity and build quality that feels every bit premium.

With discounts running through October 31, you’ve got a limited window to pick up a TourBox at its best-ever pricing. Whether you’re upgrading to the Elite or testing the waters with the Lite, these are genuine savings direct from the manufacturer – not inflated markdowns.

Head over to TourBox’s official site to see the full range before these deals wrap up.