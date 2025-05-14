$12 for 12 camera magazines in our amazing digital subscription offer
Get set for a year of reading with this special offer on a digital subscription to Digital Camera magazine
We still print Digital Camera magazine every month - but if you want a cheaper option to a paper magazine, then the digital version the mag is the way to go. What's more, as well as saving money, the digital edition also is available to read as soon as it is released - so there's no need for the wait for it to come for the post (which is a particular relief in some parts of the world).
We are giving you the chance to try going digital with this amazing offer that gets you the first 12 issues of the digital version of our inspiration photography magazine for just $12 or €12!
All you need is an Apple or Android device to access the magazine – you could use your smartphone, but a tablet will give you something that is easier to read! The offer runs until May 20.
Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, news, reviews and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer.
12 issues for $12/€12 Offer ends 10am, May 20, 2025 (BST)
Read more:
50 best camera accessories, gadgets and gifts for photographers
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.