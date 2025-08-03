I turned my Fujifilm X-T5 into a vlogging camera for less than US$20

I adore using the Fujifilm X‑T5 for stills, but its three‑way tilting LCD is a non‑starter when you want to frame yourself for video. I’m not looking to become the next YouTube star – for that, I’d probably invest in one of the best cameras for vlogging – but for the occasional quick clip, it would be nice to know I am actually in the frame!

Yes, I could buy one of the top on-camera monitors – but again, for a few simple composition shots, this seems like overkill. Even the most budget monitors push triple-digit prices, and it would be yet another bulky accessory to throw in my bag and worry about damaging.

But enter the “UUrig Vlog Reverse Mirror”! This nifty little gizmo uses a periscope‑style mirror to bounce the rear LCD’s image forward – so I can at least keep my framing in check!

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

It's a gloriously lo-fi solution. At just 31g and around the width of a matchbox, it simply slides into the X‑T5’s hot-shoe and you're good to go. Because it’s optical, there’s zero battery drain and no HDMI cables to untangle. The image is mirrored left‑to‑right, but my brain quickly compensated – and crucially, the exposure, focus points and recording indicators remain visible.

It also comes with three integrated cold‑shoes, which still enable me to attach the receiver of my Rode Wireless Go, but also accessories like a tiny LED fill-light without resorting to a cage.

There are caveats. The acrylic mirror smudges easily, so a micro‑fibre cloth is mandatory. Because you’re effectively viewing the LCD at 90°, brightness takes a hit in harsh sun, so I crank the screen to max, which takes its toll on the camera battery.

And while the bracket feels sturdier than its price suggests, I am still not convinced it will last rigorous use.

UURig Vlog Reverse Mirror

Turn your Fujifilm X-T camera or Sony A7 III, A6000, A6400, and A6500 without a flip-screen into a bona fide vlogging camera with this nifty little periscope mirror.

The mirror bracket works with the Fujifilm X-T2 onwards and X-T20 onwards. However, Sony users with older models might also find that it could delay their next upgrade as it lines up with the Sony A7 III, A6000, A6400, and A6500 tilting screens.

Be cautious with other camera models, though, as the bracket slots onto my tilt-screen Fujifilm X100VI – but doesn’t line up.

Still, for the cost of a takeout, I’ve transformed the X‑T5 from a photography-first camera into an almost-plausible vlogging tool. If you love your X‑T5 but have been eyeing the Fujifilm X‑S20 purely for its flip screen, try this little periscope first – your wallet might well thank you.

