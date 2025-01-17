Master Photography today with Digital Photographer Magazine Issue 288, out now!

The new issue of Digital Photographer is out now!

Announcing Digital Photographer University!

This month, big things are happening on the magazine. We’re excited to announce our brand-new photography training program, Digital Photographer University. Since last year, the team has been working hard to bring you this robust syllabus of serialised features, tutorials, projects and workshops.

The aim is simple – to provide our readers with the most complete, informative and inspirational course in professional photography of any photo magazine today. For the next 18 months, you can enjoy our series of exceptional pro-led content in our first two modules: Landscape, Travel & Architecture and Portrait, Still Life & Studio Techniques. Follow along from month to month as we build on what we’ve learned from the previous features and explore new ways to create top-level photos.

Capture incredible landscapes

Flip to page 24, to discover the first part of our brand new Pro Foundation in Landscape Photography course (Image credit: Future)

To kick off the Pro Foundation part of our landscape course, head to p24 and join your tutor Jeremy Flint for 10 techniques for better scenics. Here you’ll learn what a professional landscape photographer first looks for in a landscape scene and how you can identify the most attractive elements of any location, to capture its atmosphere.

Shoot beautiful portraits

Start shooting portrait shots like the pros today with the first part of our new Portrait and Lighting learning track (Image credit: Future)

Next, in the first feature in our Portraits, Studio, and Still-life learning track, discover essential steps to beautiful portraits with maximum impact with help from four top pro photographers and models. Learn how to manage the light on location and use the background elements to tell the story of your subject.

Become an influencer today

Join Instagram star Mike Will to learn what it really takes to be an influencer in 2025 (Image credit: Future)

Have you always wondered what it means to be a professional influencer? We caught up with Instagram star Mike Will who has answered your most burning questions about the life of a content creator. You’ll find this in our dedicated Career Advancement section of the magazine, beginning on p66.

DP Gear of the Year Awards 2024

Our Kit Leaderboard for 2024 reaches its natural conclusion with the best cameras, lenses, accessories and more revealed (Image credit: Future)

And don’t forget to read the culmination of our Kit Leaderboard rankings in the annual DP Gear of the Year Awards on p14. DP University is a bold and dynamic new direction for the magazine and we can’t wait for you to join us on this new adventure!

Photo Kit Leaderboard

Be sure to explore our Kit Leaderboard, beginning on page 96, where we feature the most up-to-date and impressive equipment in the photography industry! (Image credit: Future)

