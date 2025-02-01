Get 15 bonus gifts with the March 2025 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

Any readers not thrilled by the prospect of outdoor photography at this time of year will find plenty to exercise their creative muscles in our cover feature – 11 assignments to enjoy in the comfort and warmth of home.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

(Image credit: Future)

10 new projects to shoot, edit or create can be found in Photo Active. This month's highlights include submerging flowers in water to create an ethereal still-life effect (above), and the visual features to look for when trying to capture the charm of quaint villages.

You can also learn the best way of photographing outdoor portraits in the snow, and bagging action-packed images on the ski slopes.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

Get some expert insights on long-exposure landscapes (above) and discover how to practise your macro skills by getting close-ups of a favorite timepiece.

The theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge is abstract patterns, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.

Other highlights in March's Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Ahead of The Photography & Video Show in London in March, we go on a photo walk in the capital with architectural photography master Will Cheung, for our One to One pro masterclass.

Focusing on landmarks that are easily reached by public transport from the ExCeL show venue, we watch how an expert creates a set of memorable cityscape photos.

(Image credit: Future)

March's Hotshots gallery showcases the winning entries of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2024 photo competition – prepare to be amused from page 42.

(Image credit: Future)

Our Camera Clinic series continues, with everything you need to know about the creative possibilities offered by your mirrorless or DSLR.

Will Cheung walks you through various techniques, including multiple exposures, focus bracketing and time-lapse photography. You'll also learn how to use in-camera filters, mixing up aspect ratios, adapting old lenses on new cameras, and more!

(Image credit: Future)

Esteemed American photographer Eric Meola is in the interview hot seat to discuss his latest book, Bending Light: The Moods of Color.

Meola has curated a collection of work taken during a career spanning five decades – but as much as being a retrospective of his output, Bending Light is also a book about his love for color photography.

(Image credit: Future)

Our Digital Darkroom editing section serves up another raft of tutorials covering major software applications Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo 2.

Get the Look (pictured, above) shows you how to make wildlife subjects stand out from their backgrounds using Photoshop.

(Image credit: Future)

And in the first of a batch of tutorials covering NX Studio (an image editor for users of Nikon cameras), we take you through fixing converging verticals and wonky perspectives.

(Image credit: Future)

Camera and accessory reviews this month include the Nikon Z50 II, an update of the brand's APS-C mirrorless which launched in 2019.

Packing a newer and more powerful image processor than its predecessor, the Z50 II is a serious piece of kit for enthusiast photographers and content creators alike – see how it performed in our real-world testing from page 104.

(Image credit: Future)

Other products getting assessed this month include the Lumix FZ82D bridge camera, the 7Artisans AF 85mm f/1.8 – a budget-friendly portrait prime for Nikon Z, Sony E-mount and Leica L-Mount – and six of the best Android phones for photography.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 291 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

Bonus gifts in the March 2025 issue comprise nine photo tips cards, 28 minutes of video tutorials, a Digital Photographer Annual ebook, a camera gear ebook and 18 Actions and presets for Photoshop and Lightroom

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera's March 2025 issue:

(Image credit: Future)

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, wildlife, macro – and more!

28 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and ON1 Photo RAW

18 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom

Digital Photographer Annual (11th edition) ebook

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

You can buy limited back issues of Digital Camera magazine in print at our Magazines Direct secure store.

Alternatively, there is a range of different digital options available, including:

• Apple app (for iPad or iPhone)

• Zinio app (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• PocketMags (multi-platform app for desktop or smartphone)

• Readly (digital magazine subscription service)