The last-ever PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine - Spring issue 229 on sale now!

The last-ever PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine Spring issue 229 is on sale now! You can buy the final edition from newsagents and supermarkets - or direct from our online store.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to announce we’ve made the very difficult decision to close the magazine, so this will be the last-ever issue," explains PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine editor, Peter Travers.

"I’ve worked on every issue, from the launch issue 1 back in 2007 – when the Canon EOS 400D became hugely popular as an affordable entry-level camera", Pete explains. "We were lucky to become an instant success ourselves, as the only monthly Canon magazine for every EOS enthusiast.

"You, the keen Canon photographers around the world, took us into your hearts, and never let go.

We would like to thank you for your loyalty and unwavering support over the years, and we hope that we have inspired you to get the most from your Canon camera to improve photography".

Inside our last-ever issue...

In this final issue, we celebrate 18 glorious years as the No.1 Canon magazine, looking back at our best moments from our early issues from 2007-2010 up to 2023-2025, and everything in between. It’s been fun to go down memory lane, see the old Canon EOS cameras we used to get excited about, and the adventurous articles we created.

Also inside, our last-ever PhotoPlus Apprentice gets tasty tuition from Canon pro photographer JP Baudey, learning how to take edible images of food at a fine-dining restaurant in Bristol.

There are also our last photo projects in Canon Skills, our final interview with a Canon pro, your last Photo Stories, and the last Canon School and EOS SOS regulars.

We will continue to live on through our site DigitalCameraWorld.com, where you can find regular Canon updates, thousands of tips, deals, reviews and buying advice.

From me and the PhotoPlus team, and everyone who’s contributed to the past 229 magazines, thank you.

It’s been an honour to serve you all.

Back issues and digital editions

