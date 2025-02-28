Get 14 bonus gifts with the April 2025 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).

(Image credit: Future)

The days are starting to get longer, so it's time to start thinking about venturing outdoors again with your camera.

And we have an ideal way of getting prepared – our cover feature has 10 expert tutorials for making 2025 your best-ever year for landscapes.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

(Image credit: Future)

Photo Active presents a batch of inspiring creative ideas for March. Try shooting a still-life using Lego bricks – from building the set to photographing it, professional toy photographer Benedek Lampert takes you through the process.

(Image credit: Future)

Also this month, take a tramp through a muddy field to capture Highland cows, learn how to shoot shipwrecks and take tender photographs of family groups.

The theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge is bad weather, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 36.

Other highlights in April's Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Leading international dog photographer Kaylee Greer takes us behind the scenes of her latest project, finding homes for long-term shelter dogs using the power of photography.

The Greatest Adventure initiative has seen Greer and her colleagues travel 10,000 miles across the US, visiting shelters and taking their longest-term resident for a great day out – filming and photographing the fun and using the material to publicise the dog's story. Find out more in Pro in Focus.

(Image credit: Future)

Camera Clinic turns its lens on photo projects and why having one or more on the go is so important in your development as a photographer.

Will Cheung is a big advocate of photo projects, so who better to guide you through the process – how to come up with a theme, how to shoot it, and more.

(Image credit: Future)

If you're based in the UK, then The Photography & Video Show opens its doors on 8 March, for four days at the ExCeL London venue.

To offer a flavor of what some of the leading speakers will be covering, we have curated an interview special with Scott Kelby, Courtney Victoria, Josh Dury, Sujata Setia and Colin Prior.

(Image credit: Future)

Six more image editing tutorials await in Digital Darkroom, covering Lightroom, Photoshop, Affinity Photo 2 and NX Studio.

Discover how to make lips luscious in Lightroom (above), and discover the power of Photoshop's Frame tool.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, we show you how to apply four stylised high-contrast effects (three in colour and one in black and white) to images using Photoshop (above).

(Image credit: Future)

April’s camera and lens reviews include the Pentax K-3 III Monochrome and DxO PhotoLab 8, the latest version of this powerful image editor.

(Image credit: Future)

Also getting an exacting assessment this month is the Tamron 90mm F2.8 Di III Macro VXD, a landmark macro lens for DSLRs that has been ported to mirrorless cameras using Nikon Z (FX) and Sony E lens mounts.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 291 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

April’s bonus gifts comprise nine photo tips cards, 38 minutes of video tutorials, a camera gear ebook and 26 Actions, frames and presets for Photoshop and Lightroom.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera's April 2025 issue:

(Image credit: Future)

Nine new photo tips cards covering wildlife, landscapes, astro – and more!

38 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom, Photoshop and ON1 Photo RAW

26 software extras for Photoshop and Lightroom

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

All subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

