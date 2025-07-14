Your Digital Camera 297 download

The download for Digital Camera issue 297 includes: 21 minutes of video training for Photoshop, Lightroom and Camera Raw; a free Buyer's Guide PDF with camera and lens reviews galore; a Landscape Photography bookazine, free actions, presets and gradients; print-your-own tips cards; and the project files for selected tutorials.

(To start the download, please right-click on the link below and select Save Link As – you might have to open a new browser tab or window to initiate this action)

Some users have reported issues when downloading with Google Chrome – if this is the case, try an alternative browser, like Safari or Firefox.

Download the files for Digital Camera 297

Each download has been compressed to make it quicker to download. After downloading it, double-click to decompress it. If your computer doesn't have unzipping software, download 7-Zip, which is a free tool designed for this job.

The virtual disc is formatted in a special way so that it mounts on your computer Desktop in the same way as a physical CD or DVD. You should just be able to double-click the ISO file inside the folder, but instructions are provided if this doesn't work.