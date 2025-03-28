Get 15 bonus gifts with the Spring 2025 issue of Digital Camera
9 photo tips cards, 27 minutes of video lessons, 30 software extras and two ebooks – another unrivaled selection from the world’s favorite photo mag
The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.
Every issue is packed with technique tips, tutorials, inspiring images and expert buying advice, plus the latest news and equipment reviews, as well as a selection of bonus gifts (see below).
Spring has finally sprung so dust off your camera, grab a lens or two and get busy with some of the seasonal creative ideas in this month’s cover feature.
From bluebell woods to butterflies, plus ducklings and daffodils, our techniques will help you blossom as a photographer.
Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.
All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).
Another selection of Photo Active projects has sprung this month. Learn how to create and photograph a Cold War submarine scene, capture caterpillars, shoot jellyfish and document the wonder of Neolithic remains.
Plus, if you go down to the coast today, learn how to take your best-ever photographs of the lighthouses that helped keep our shipping off the rocks.
The theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge is long exposures, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.
Other highlights in Spring's Digital Camera
For this month's One to One pro masterclass, we go behind the scenes of a themed portraits shoot at Allerton Castle in England – find out how attending an event like this can transform your portraiture skills.
Camera Clinic continues with a monochrome masterclass – it's time to leave our colourful world behind, says Will Cheung.
Packed with pro technique tips and expert insights, you'll discover which subjects make great black and white images, and some of the accessories that can help you shoot them.
Green-fingered photographers can glean some invaluable insights into high-end garden photography this month, in our interview with Jason Ingram.
A leading British garden photographer, Ingram has just published his first book, and he tells us all about it from page 116.
Five image editing tutorials appear in Spring's Digital Darkroom, covering Photoshop, Lightroom, Affinity Photo 2 and NX Studio.
Get the Look (above) walks you through boosting dramatic landscape photographs using Adobe Photoshop.
Plus, discover how to use contrast masking in Adobe Lightroom to draw the viewer's eye to a specific part of a photo – our expert Sean McCormack shows you how it's done.
This month’s camera and accessory reviews include the Leica SL3-S, a 24.6MP full-frame mirrorless that's the brand's fastest-ever camera – it can shoot 30fps bursts with full autofocus.
But is the SL3-S Leica's best mirrorless? Turn to page 100 to find out.
Other reviews in the Spring issue include the Viltrox AF 135mm F1.8 LAB lens for Nikon's Z mount and Sony E-mount, and we assess the improvements that feature in the latest version of Radiant Photo editing software.
The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts
Spring’s bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 27 minutes of video tutorials and two ebooks.
Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera's Spring 2025 issue:
- Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, travel, wildlife – and more!
- 27 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop
- 30 Actions, LUTs, presets and brushes for Photoshop and Lightroom
- The Black & White Photography Book – 164-page ebook
- 250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice
Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that.
Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life.
On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building.
