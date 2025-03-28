Get 15 bonus gifts with the Spring 2025 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

(Image credit: Future)

Spring has finally sprung so dust off your camera, grab a lens or two and get busy with some of the seasonal creative ideas in this month’s cover feature.

From bluebell woods to butterflies, plus ducklings and daffodils, our techniques will help you blossom as a photographer.

Don’t forget that you can subscribe to Digital Camera magazine and get the magazine delivered to your door every month. Choose between a print or digital subscription, or a bundle of the two.

All print subscribers to Digital Camera magazine can now access digital back issues dating from 2009 (when using iOS) or 2012 (when using the Pocketmags Magazine Newsstand app or the Pocketmags website).

(Image credit: Future)

Another selection of Photo Active projects has sprung this month. Learn how to create and photograph a Cold War submarine scene, capture caterpillars, shoot jellyfish and document the wonder of Neolithic remains.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, if you go down to the coast today, learn how to take your best-ever photographs of the lighthouses that helped keep our shipping off the rocks.

The theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge is long exposures, so to be in with a chance of winning a £50 voucher towards Cewe Wall Art, send us your best shot. You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 38.

Other highlights in Spring's Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

For this month's One to One pro masterclass, we go behind the scenes of a themed portraits shoot at Allerton Castle in England – find out how attending an event like this can transform your portraiture skills.

(Image credit: Future)

Camera Clinic continues with a monochrome masterclass – it's time to leave our colourful world behind, says Will Cheung.

Packed with pro technique tips and expert insights, you'll discover which subjects make great black and white images, and some of the accessories that can help you shoot them.

(Image credit: Future)

Green-fingered photographers can glean some invaluable insights into high-end garden photography this month, in our interview with Jason Ingram.

A leading British garden photographer, Ingram has just published his first book, and he tells us all about it from page 116.

(Image credit: Future)

Five image editing tutorials appear in Spring's Digital Darkroom, covering Photoshop, Lightroom, Affinity Photo 2 and NX Studio.

Get the Look (above) walks you through boosting dramatic landscape photographs using Adobe Photoshop.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, discover how to use contrast masking in Adobe Lightroom to draw the viewer's eye to a specific part of a photo – our expert Sean McCormack shows you how it's done.

(Image credit: Future)

This month’s camera and accessory reviews include the Leica SL3-S, a 24.6MP full-frame mirrorless that's the brand's fastest-ever camera – it can shoot 30fps bursts with full autofocus.

But is the SL3-S Leica's best mirrorless? Turn to page 100 to find out.

(Image credit: Future)

Other reviews in the Spring issue include the Viltrox AF 135mm F1.8 LAB lens for Nikon's Z mount and Sony E-mount, and we assess the improvements that feature in the latest version of Radiant Photo editing software.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 293 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

Spring’s bonus gifts include nine photo tips cards, 27 minutes of video tutorials and two ebooks.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with Digital Camera's Spring 2025 issue:

(Image credit: Future)

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, travel, wildlife – and more!

27 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

30 Actions, LUTs, presets and brushes for Photoshop and Lightroom

The Black & White Photography Book – 164-page ebook

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice

Every issue of Digital Camera magazine is packed with tips, techniques, pro advice, reviews, news and inspiration.

