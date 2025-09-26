100-year-old nude study by photographer Edward Weston goes up for auction

Leitz Photographica Auction's upcoming event will be one to remember, as the centerpiece of the 'Motion' auction and exhibition is a 100-year-old print of a vintage nude study by Edward Weston – and it joins stunning works by names like Ansel Adams, Cartier-Bresson, Elliott Erwitt and many others.

The event, which takes place at Leica Gallery Vienna in October, ties in perfectly with Leica's 100-year celebrations.

In case you missed it, this year marks 100 years since the launch of the original Leica I camera in 1925. The iconic brand has been commemorating the occasion with everything from teddy bears to its millionth M camera to "the most beautiful camera money can buy", the Leica D-Lux 8 100 Years of Leica edition.

The upcoming Leitz Photographica Auction, "celebrating the art of photography in 'Motion'", is yet another way for the brand to commemorate the landmark occasion.

One of the best photographers ever, and a great of large format photography, Edward Weston was renowned for his black-and-white images. And it's one of his most famous photographs, Nude Study (Anita), that's up for auction next month – taken in 1925, the same year as the Leica I was released.

Nude Study (Anita), Mexico 1925 (Image credit: Edward Weston • Leitz Photographica Auction)

"We are offering a rare vintage print of this iconic nude study – a work distinguished not only by its formal radicalism, but also by its year of creation, which both resonates with the Leica anniversary and signifies the threshold to photographic modernism," says Caroline Guschelbauer, head of photographs at Leitz Photographica Auction.

The print carries an estimate of €200,000 to €250,000 – approximately $233,270 to $291,600 / £174,800 to £218,500 / AU$357,590 to AU$447,000.

Joining Weston's piece are a cross-section of works of modern photography, including early history greats such as Ansel Adams, Walker Evans, Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Berenice Abbott, Ruth Bernhard, August Sander, Brassaï and Horst P Horst.

Influential postwar photographers like Otto Steinert, Harry Callahan, Aaron Siskind, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Elliott Erwitt, Ernst Haas, Garry Winogrand, Joel Meyerowitz and Helmut Newton are also represented. And complementing them are contemporary voices such as Hiroshi Sugimoto, Nobuyoshi Araki, Nan Goldin, Alison Jackson, Sissi Farassat and Paul Cupido.

Florida, 1978 (Image credit: Joel Meyerowitz • Leitz Photographica Auction)

Empire State, NYC 1955 (Image credit: Elliott Erwitt • Leitz Photographica Auction)

"With this century auction, Leitz Photographica Auction highlights its commitment to curating works of museum quality, historical significance, and lasting collectability- an offering that speaks both to seasoned collectors and to newcomers with a passion for art," notes Guschelbauer.

"I am very pleased that this carefully curated selection once again reflects the diversity of photographic expression, while staying true to our mission of sharing the fascination of photography with enthusiasts, connoisseurs and collectors," adds Alexander Sedlak, managing director of Leitz Photographica Auction.

The Motion auction takes place on October 30 (pre-bidding is open now, if you're interested) at Leica Gallery Vienna. The highlights of will also be on display at the gallery in the two weeks leading to the auction, with the Motion exhibition running from October 17 to 30. Admission is free.

For more information, visit the Leica Gallery Vienna website.

Ein-Fuß-Gänger, Paris 1950 (Image credit: Otto Steinert • Leitz Photographica Auction)

Isabella Rosellini for Vogue, 1989 (Image credit: Steven Meisel • Leitz Photographica Auction)

