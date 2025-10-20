Own a Susan Meiselas or Joel Meyerowitz photo for $110 / £110 – Magnum Square Print Sale is on now
Over 100 works by the iconic agency’s photographers appear in the 'Youth' sale, in partnership with the publisher Aperture, until October 26
The latest Magnum Photos Square Print Sale is on now – 'Youth' runs until Sunday October 26 and sees the iconic agency team up with non-profit publisher Aperture.
'Youth' is about "a moment, a memory – a state of becoming", says Magnum, and the sale "captures the electric charge of growing up."
The sale features works from some of the iconic agency's biggest photographers – Susan Meiselas, Robert Capa, Raymond Depardon, Steve McCurry, Olivia Arthur, Eve Arnold, Alec Soth and Dennis Stock – as well as Joel Meyerowitz, Bob Gruen, Danny Clinch and Baldwin Lee from Aperture.
Square Print Sales run for a limited time, so you’ll need to be quick to own a museum-quality 6 x 6in print.
The images in each sale are always different, and are not available outside the sale window. Each print costs $110 / £110 / €120.
The 'Youth' Square Print Sale is open until Sunday October 26 at 23:59 EDT / 20:59 PST / 03:59 GMT Monday October 26. Browse the full selection at the Square Print Sale website.
'Youth' brings together icons in their prime, says Magnum, as well as those who are young at heart.
Prints of global figures you can buy in this sale include an enigmatic portrait of James Dean, by Dennis Stock; Bruce Springsteen, by Danny Clinch, and Brigitte Bardot by Phillippe Halsman.
The sale also features moments in the lives of the young and restless. Teenagers drinking on a film set are immortalised by Magnum co-founder Robert Capa, and bubble-gum blowers in Glasgow are captured by Raymond Depardon.
There are also intimate portraits tracing "the arc of self-discovery": there's a child on the cusp of change, witnessed by Olivia Arthur, and the moves of a lone dancer recorded by Alec Soth. Photos like this illustrate "the spirit of youth, regardless of age."
This is just a flavor of the prints on offer in the 'Youth' Square Print sale. To browse the full selection, and make a purchase, go to the Square Print Sale page.
Magnum Square Prints are printed on 6 x 6in (15.24 x 15.24cm) archival paper; image size is 5.5in (14cm) on the longest side. The images will not be cropped but will have white borders instead.
Items in the sale will not be available outside of the online Square Print Sale, says Magnum. The images in each sale are always different, and will never be available in this format again.
Be quick – the sale is on until Sunday October 26!
