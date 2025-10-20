Own a Susan Meiselas or Joel Meyerowitz photo for $110 / £110 – Magnum Square Print Sale is on now

Own an Eve Arnold, Robert Capa, Olivia Arthur, Steve McCurry or Dennis Stock print – or many more – in the latest Magnum Square Print Sale, until October 26 2025

The latest Magnum Photos Square Print Sale is on now – 'Youth' runs until Sunday October 26 and sees the iconic agency team up with non-profit publisher Aperture.

'Youth' is about "a moment, a memory – a state of becoming", says Magnum, and the sale "captures the electric charge of growing up."

The sale features works from some of the iconic agency's biggest photographers – Susan Meiselas, Robert Capa, Raymond Depardon, Steve McCurry, Olivia Arthur, Eve Arnold, Alec Soth and Dennis Stock – as well as Joel Meyerowitz, Bob Gruen, Danny Clinch and Baldwin Lee from Aperture.

Square Print Sales run for a limited time, so you’ll need to be quick to own a museum-quality 6 x 6in print.

The images in each sale are always different, and are not available outside the sale window. Each print costs $110 / £110 / €120.

The 'Youth' Square Print Sale is open until Sunday October 26 at 23:59 EDT / 20:59 PST / 03:59 GMT Monday October 26. Browse the full selection at the Square Print Sale website.

A girl listening to the radio in Washington Square Park. New York City, USA. 1983. Taken by Thomas Hoepker. (Image credit: © Thomas Hoepker / Magnum Photos)

'Youth' brings together icons in their prime, says Magnum, as well as those who are young at heart.

Prints of global figures you can buy in this sale include an enigmatic portrait of James Dean, by Dennis Stock; Bruce Springsteen, by Danny Clinch, and Brigitte Bardot by Phillippe Halsman.

Musician and singer Bruce Springsteen, photographed in Fort Monmouth, NJ, USA, 1999, by Danny Clinch. (Image credit: © Danny Clinch / Aperture)

The sale also features moments in the lives of the young and restless. Teenagers drinking on a film set are immortalised by Magnum co-founder Robert Capa, and bubble-gum blowers in Glasgow are captured by Raymond Depardon.

Left: 'On the set of the film: "Bitter Rice". Italy. 1950', taken by Robert Capa. Right: Photograph of a street scene in Glasgow, Scotland. 1980, taken by Raymond Depardon. (Image credit: © Robert Capa / Magnum Photos. Raymond Depardon / Magnum Photos)

There are also intimate portraits tracing "the arc of self-discovery": there's a child on the cusp of change, witnessed by Olivia Arthur, and the moves of a lone dancer recorded by Alec Soth. Photos like this illustrate "the spirit of youth, regardless of age."

Left: photo of two boys bouncing on mattresses in the garden of a house, taken by Jamie Hawkesworth. Right: Photo of a girl taken in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. 1984, taken by Joel Meyerowitz. (Image credit: © Jamie Hawkesworth / Aperture. Joel Meyerowitz / Aperture)

This is just a flavor of the prints on offer in the 'Youth' Square Print sale. To browse the full selection, and make a purchase, go to the Square Print Sale page.

A black girl and a white girl applying make-up in the ladies room before an ‘integration dinner party’ during the Civil Rights strikes in America. Virginia, USA, 1958. Taken by Eve Arnold. (Image credit: © Eve Arnold / Magnum Photos)

Magnum Square Prints are printed on 6 x 6in (15.24 x 15.24cm) archival paper; image size is 5.5in (14cm) on the longest side. The images will not be cropped but will have white borders instead.

Items in the sale will not be available outside of the online Square Print Sale, says Magnum. The images in each sale are always different, and will never be available in this format again.

Be quick – the sale is on until Sunday October 26!

Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols on a plane with an unknown little girl, flying from London to Brussels. November 1977. Taken by Bob Gruen. (Image credit: © Bob Gruen / Aperture)

The 'Youth' Square Print Sale is open until Sunday October 26 at 23:59 EDT / 20:59 PST / 03:59 GMT Monday October 26.

'Bil. Sandusky, Ohio. 2012' by Alec Soth. (Image credit: © Alec Soth / Magnum Photos)

