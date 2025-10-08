Naked truth: One of the world's largest public art exhibitions is being staged to highlight the climate crisis

Whatever your position on climate change, there is no escaping the debate – especially when 16 artists and photographers bring the climate crisis conversation to where you work, live and travel, in one of the world's largest public art exhibitions.

Part of the UK Brazil Season of Culture 2025-26 (celebrating 200 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries), It's Not Easy Being Green is an exhibition by British arts producer Artichoke that takes over nationwide advertising billboards – creating the most inclusive public exhibition possible.

Sixteen international artists responded to the theme with works consisting of photography, performance, sculpture, land art and data visualization to give their unique perspectives on the climate crisis.

"We're working with artists to take on the climate crisis, one of the most urgent issues of our time, and they've responded with imagination, urgency and nuance," explains curator Bakul Patki.

We are the Asteroid (Image credit: Artichoke • Justin Brice Guariglia)

Heritage (Image credit: Artichoke • Thiago Rocha Pitta)

"Whether it's rage, resilience, irony or sorrow, each work offers a distinct perspective that brings us closer to understanding this complex, global challenge. I'm excited and energized to see these vital works out in the world, in the public realm where they belong, sparking conversation and provoking thought in everyday spaces."

It's Not Easy Being Green is part of Artichoke's project, The Gallery – "a new kind of cultural institution bringing art that addresses the important questions of our times to the places where people live, work and travel across outdoor advertising space nationally and internationally."

According to creative director and provocative public artists, Martin Firrell, "Billboards enable The Gallery to bring socially important art to everyone, everywhere. Billboards include everyone in the conversation."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's Not Easy Being Green is being exhibited on advertising billboards and screens across the UK until November 04, before moving to Brazil where the exhibition will run from October 14 to November 12. It will also join The Gallery's permanent collection hosted on its website. Here are some more images from the exhibition:

Footprint (Image credit: Artichoke • The Krank)

Nature Cries for Help (Image credit: Artichoke • Venâncio Evensen Ulombe)

Florescer (Bloom) (Image credit: Artichoke • Uýra Sodoma)

Essential Green (Image credit: Artichoke • Vanessa Wagneur)

CF000478, Unaltered Remains of a Laysan Albatross Fledgling, Midway Island (Image credit: Artichoke • Chris Jordan)

Marulho (Sea Surge) (Image credit: Artichoke • Olinda Tupinambá)

You might also like…

Find out about eco-friendly photo printing, the brilliant GroundTruth RIKR recycled backpack and the Loweprowe range of eco-friendly photo backpacks.