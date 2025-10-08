Naked truth: One of the world's largest public art exhibitions is being staged to highlight the climate crisis
Photographers and artists are creating "nationwide galleries" by taking over hundreds of billboards that will be seen by millions
Whatever your position on climate change, there is no escaping the debate – especially when 16 artists and photographers bring the climate crisis conversation to where you work, live and travel, in one of the world's largest public art exhibitions.
Part of the UK Brazil Season of Culture 2025-26 (celebrating 200 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries), It's Not Easy Being Green is an exhibition by British arts producer Artichoke that takes over nationwide advertising billboards – creating the most inclusive public exhibition possible.
Sixteen international artists responded to the theme with works consisting of photography, performance, sculpture, land art and data visualization to give their unique perspectives on the climate crisis.
"We're working with artists to take on the climate crisis, one of the most urgent issues of our time, and they've responded with imagination, urgency and nuance," explains curator Bakul Patki.
"Whether it's rage, resilience, irony or sorrow, each work offers a distinct perspective that brings us closer to understanding this complex, global challenge. I'm excited and energized to see these vital works out in the world, in the public realm where they belong, sparking conversation and provoking thought in everyday spaces."
It's Not Easy Being Green is part of Artichoke's project, The Gallery – "a new kind of cultural institution bringing art that addresses the important questions of our times to the places where people live, work and travel across outdoor advertising space nationally and internationally."
According to creative director and provocative public artists, Martin Firrell, "Billboards enable The Gallery to bring socially important art to everyone, everywhere. Billboards include everyone in the conversation."
It's Not Easy Being Green is being exhibited on advertising billboards and screens across the UK until November 04, before moving to Brazil where the exhibition will run from October 14 to November 12. It will also join The Gallery's permanent collection hosted on its website. Here are some more images from the exhibition:
