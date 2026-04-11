This image of a flower crab spider feeding on a bee on a flower in Greece was highlighted in CUPOTY's photo challenge – shot with a top 1:1 macro magnification lens

Photographer Pete Burford earned a Finalist spot in Close Up Photographer of the Year's 'Death & Decay' challenge with his image Bee Meal. The image is a visual feast for the viewer – and another for the flower crab spider (Thomisus onustus) as it feeds on a bee.

Near the beach in Crete, Burford discovered flowers inhabited by the spiders. He explains, "They can change color to match their surroundings, and bees were visiting the flowers for nectar, giving the spiders the perfect opportunity to ambush any that ventured too close."

Burford is an award-winning macro photographer and OM System ambassador, relying on a "secret weapon" for wildlife and macro work – a MFT camera that rivals full-frame sensors for ISO noise and surpasses them in dynamic range – paired with DCW's favorite macro lens for MFT systems.

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Finalist 'Bee Meal'

The Olympus M.Zuiko 60mm f/2.8 Macro lens features a true 1:1 magnification and a 120mm full-frame equivalent field of view (Image credit: James Artaius)

Shot info

Gear: OM System OM-D E-M1 II + Olympus M.Zuiko 60mm f/2.8 Macro

Accessories: Godox V350 flash with Cygnustech diffuser, background card

Exposure: 1/200sec, f/5.6, ISO 200

Post-processing: Focus stack processed in Photoshop, Topaz DeNoise for cleanup

"When I found this particular spider feeding on a bee, I wanted to capture the moment from the bee's point of view as most crab spider predation shots focus on the spider, not the prey.

"Because both spider and bee were hanging downward, I flipped out my LCD screen and positioned the camera directly underneath, shooting upward to frame the bee head-on.

"The Cretan sunlight was so intense it blew out the background completely, so I used a card behind the flower to control the backdrop. Focus stacking was challenging in the sea breeze, and I had to time each burst carefully between gusts."

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The CUPOTY competition

The main Close Up Photographer of the Year competition invites photographers from all levels and corners of the globe to showcase their finest close-up work, captured with any camera, camera phone, or even microscope.

Next to this annual competition, the CUPOTY runs themed challenges with a specific theme, like 'Death & Decay'. For more information and to discover more winning images, visit the CUPOTY website.

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