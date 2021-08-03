The best microscopes you can buy in 2021 for students, kids and professionals

The best microscopes unlock an incredible miniature world to explore. Great for users young and old, microscopes are a fascinating way to see tiny things in a whole new way. Whether you're interested in insects, crystals, minuscule organisms or whatever else, a microscope is the way to discover them.

You may think of microscopes as being the preserve of science lessons at school or laboratories with big budgets, but these days, these scientific instruments are widely available for anyone to enjoy – and at prices most of us can afford! That's why we've put together this guide to help those who are looking to buy a microscope, to give you an idea of the best microscopes out there right now.

This means, of course, that you could be forgiven for not knowing where to start when it comes to buying a microscope. It's best to approach it as you would buying a camera, or any gadget at all; ask yourself what you want to use it for, and how much you have to spend on it. Prices and applications of microscopes can vary, so you'll have an easier time if you nail this down first.

For instance, if you're buying a microscope for a child, you can probably aim for a cheaper model. If, however, you're a photographer looking to take digital images of the subjects you're viewing, then it makes sense to get hold of a microscope with this capability.

There are three main types of microscope that you'll encounter when shopping for them: compound, stereo and digital. Let's quickly run through what these terms mean.

Compound microscopes effectively work like binoculars or telescopes, using an optical system with an objective lens and an eyepiece.

Stereo microscopes, meanwhile, have two separate eyepieces and two optical paths to render their subject in a more three-dimensional way.

Finally, digital microscopes relay an image to a monitor, rather than requiring the user to peer down an eyepiece. They also make it much easier to capture images of their subject.

While different microscopes will have various different specs, the main one you want to pay attention to is magnification factor. The larger the number, the higher the microscope’s power, and the more extensive the level of detail visible. Otherwise, the main thing to look at is build quality and construction material

You’ll also want to examine build quality. If you need something robust then it's worth going for a microscope with an all metal-build, but if it's just for fun at home then something cheaper will definitely do the job.

We've included a broad range in this guide, so let's get right to the best microscopes you can buy in 2021!

Best microscopes in 2021

(Image credit: Bresser)

1. Bresser Biolux NV 20x-1280x The best microscope for beginners with built-in camera Specifications Magnification: From 20x to 1280x Eyepieces: 5x and 16x Objective lenses: 4x, 10x and 40x Camera: Yes, 1280 x 720 resolution Power: 3x AA batteries (included) Dimensions: 150 x 105 x 270mm Weight: 1100g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $152 View at Amazon 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Very broad magnification range + Built-in HD USB camera + Battery powered Reasons to avoid - Windows software only - Relatively weighty construction

For our money, the Bresser Biolux NV 20x-1280x is the best microscope for beginners – although it aims to also be suitable for advanced users. This device comes with plenty of accessories, including an LED lamp offering six steps of variable brightness, a filter wheel with five colors, and various filters. More excitingly still, this mid-priced metal- and plastic-build microscope from German brand Bresser also features a camera built in, enabling us to preserve and study our microscopic examinations at leisure. There's a broad selectable magnification range from 20x to 1280x, and power (and portability) is delivered via three AA batteries. If you are a beginner, there are five prepared slides and five blank slides included out of the box, to get things underway. The resolution from the camera is limited to 1280x720 pixels – but this great for recording results, or showing your images on your computer screen using the supplied Windows software. In short, this is a comprehensive option that won’t break the bank, making it ideal for anyone taking their first steps into microscopic worlds.

(Image credit: Celestron)

The Celestron CM800 Compound Microscope is an affordable option that nevertheless claims to be ‘lab grade’ making it a great choice for college and university students. It comes with 10 prepared slides included out of the box, plus a sturdy all-metal build. The combination of two eyepieces and three objective lenses allow for magnified observation at 40x, 80x, 100x, 200x, 400x and even a whopping 800x, and the built-in LED illumination is adjustable. While a mains adapter is provided, it's also suitable to take out-and-about for field use – it can be powered by three AA batteries (included), and metal clips ensure whichever slide you're examining stays firmly in place. A single focus dial maintains ease of use, and the microscope itself remains cool to the touch when in use. Even out of the classroom, this one exudes class.

(Image credit: Celestron)

3. Celestron FlipView Innovative design which switches LCD screen for eyepiece Specifications Magnification: 10x to 120x Eyepieces: 3-inch TFT LCD screen Objective lenses: None Camera: Yes, 2592 x 1944 resolution Power: Rechargeable lithium ion battery Dimensions: 117.5 x 63.5 x 108mm (4.6 x 2.5" x 4.25in) Weight: 11.2 oz / 317g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $157.10 View at Amazon $184.95 View at BHPhoto $256.98 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Portable size + 5 megapixel camera and 1080P video + Flipout 3in LCD screen + Can link to computer Reasons to avoid - Angular shape means it is not quite pocketable

This unusual design rethinks the traditional microscope - so instead of looking at your miniature subjects through an eyepiece, you view them using a flip-out LCD screen. The FlipView looks very similar to a camcorder - and can record stills images on a microSD memory card, and can capture 1080P HD video too; this makes this a great learning tool, and allows you to easily collect illustrations for scientific projects. The maximum magnification is 120x - but there is the option to link the device to a PC to get a higher 300x view, and the benefits of a larger screen. The battery is rechargable, and there is a built-in light. You can use the FlipView handheld, or resting flat on the subject - but a stand is also provided for lab-like observations.

(Image credit: Learning Resources)

4. Learning Resources Geosafari Micropro After the best microscope for kids? This inexpensive set comes with everything you need to keep young minds occupied Specifications Magnification: 50x to 600x Eyepieces: 10x and 20x Objective lenses: Not specified Camera: No Power: 2xAA batteries (not included) Dimensions: 9.7 x 25.4 x 33cm Weight: 780g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $35.93 View at Amazon 709 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Affordable starter option for kids + Plentiful accessories provided Reasons to avoid - May outgrow the basic setup quickly - Smaller accessories potential choking hazard

With a recommended age of eight years up to 12, the Geosafari Micropro is an affordable metal and plastic microscope set from Learning Resources. In effect a ‘science toy’ as much as it is a de facto microscope, it's an ideal way to get young, enquiring minds interested in science. It arrives with 48 separate pieces to play with, including specimen slides, petri dish, test tube, tweezers, pipette, scalpel and spatula. Boasting adjustable magnification between 50x to 600x, it should have the necessary 'wow' factor to keep kids hooked, too. Two AA batteries are required to power its light – these are sadly not included. There is, however, an 18-page guide to get you up to speed, including advice on how to use the various tools. Hours of fun await…

(Image credit: Levenhuk)

5. Levenhuk Rainbow 50L This colorful, easy-to-use option is the best starter microscope around Specifications Magnification: 40x to 800x Eyepieces: One Objective lenses: 4x, 10x and 40x Camera: No Power: Mains or via 2x AA batteries (included) Dimensions: 18 x 26.9 x 40.4cm Weight: 2740g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $74.95 View at Amazon 21 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Value for money + Decent feature set + Available in range of different colors Reasons to avoid - Relatively heavy

Looking to tempt the younger generation into scientific discovery but don’t want to be met with cries of ‘boring’? The Levenhuk Rainbow 50L is a brightly colored, easy to use, education-orientated microscope that proves science need never be dull. A single monocular head offers magnification from 40x up to 800x, there’s a neatly revolving ‘nosepiece’ with three objective lenses, with an LED lighting up the upper and lower stages. Power comes via an AC adapter or two AA batteries, which are helpfully included out of the box – this is an ‘experiment kit’ that aims to enable curious minds to get started straight away, after all. The eyepiece is ergonomically inclined by 45 degrees for more comfortable viewing, while a lifetime warranty provides extra peace of mind for the indecisive.

(Image credit: Celestron)

The Celestron S20 is a great beginners' stereo microscope. This upright, 2x AA battery-powered microscope is a great, portable option with a robust metal head. It comes with 20x power and 10x adjustable stereo all-glass eyepieces with two objective lenses. Another advantage here is a large viewing stage that bigger, three-dimensional objects, such as rocks and beetles, can be placed on for examination with the aid of built-in LED illumination. Two sample specimens are included and operation is made easy and straightforward via a single focus control. If you’re interested in this one, also have a look at Celestron’s S10-60 device, which, as it sounds, affords a wider magnification range, from 10x to 60x.

(Image credit: Celestron)

7. Celestron LCD Digital Microscope II This powerful, tech-heavy device is our pick for the best microscope with a camera Specifications Magnification: 40x to 400x Eyepieces: Two at 10x Objective lenses: 4x, 10x, 40x Camera: Yes, 5 megapixels Power: 4x AA batteries (not included) Dimensions: 170 x 140 x 330mm Weight: 1600g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 501 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Plenty of bang for your buck + On-board camera + Touchscreen LCD Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Fairly weighty

The Celestron LCD Digital Microscope II a powerful option that not only comes with a 3.5-inch touchscreen LCD and a five megapixel digital camera with which to record findings, but also a magnifying power of up to 400x that can be magnified to the equivalent of 1600x if using the 4x digital zoom. What’s more, a 1GB SD card is included in the package, along with a carry case and AC adapter. Focusing is simplicity itself with the single wheel, while there is LED illumination provided for both the upper and lower level, with metal clips to hold slides securely in place. Another possible advantage is a TV output facility, which you can use to view your findings much larger on an external screen. A mechanical stage allows for adjustment by the user, while a six-position filter wheel offers red, green and blue filters and a range of apertures. A comprehensive option that just about has it all.

(Image credit: Dino Lite)

8. Dino-Lite AM4113T USB Microscope The best USB microscope, with support for both Windows and Mac Specifications Magnification: 10x to 50x, 220x Eyepieces: None (viewing via Windows PC or Mac) Objective lenses: None Camera: None built in (although the scope itself can be used as one) Power: Via USB Dimensions: 10.5 x 3.2cm Weight: 105g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $399 View at Amazon $422.30 View at Amazon 26 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + USB equipped for added convenience + Compact and very lightweight Reasons to avoid - Stand required for best results - Premium price

The Dino-Lite has plenty going for it. This cylindrical microscope is powerful, convenient (you can hook it up directly via USB to your Windows or Mac OS device) and precise (by virtue of it being handheld). Providing illumination via eight LEDs and featuring a 1.3 megapixel sensor at its heart, this digital microscope is claimed to be ideal for a range of close-up inspection tasks. For Windows users, Dino-Capture 2.0 software is provided, while for Mac users there’s DinoXcope. An optional stand is recommended for optimum results, though the size and cylindrical shape means that a regular test tube clamp will also do the job!

(Image credit: Swift)

9. Swift SW380T With up to 2500x magnification and the ability to attach a camera, this is the best microscope for macro photography Specifications Magnification: 40x to 2500x Eyepieces: Two at 10x and 25x Objective lenses: 4x, offering 40x, 100x, 250x, 400x, 1000x and 2500x adjustments Camera: Optional, via camera port Power: Mains power Dimensions: Not given Weight: Not given TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $299.99 View at Amazon Prime $359.99 View at Amazon Prime $399.99 View at Amazon 286 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Can attach a camera + Six adjustable levels of magnification Reasons to avoid - No built-in LCD - Expensive

The Swift SW380T is a slick, multi-purpose ‘research grade’ microscope setup aimed at everyone from hobbyists to clinicians. And while it may not be the cheapest on offer in our roundup, it does pack a lot in – principally, an impressive 2500x maximum magnification and the ability to attach a camera (not included as standard) via its trinocular head/camera port in order to record your findings.

Its two 10x and 25x glass eyepieces have been set at a 30-degree angle that aims to combat neck strain when viewing specimens, while the focusing system offers precision. We get to choose from no fewer than six levels of magnification, including 40x, 100x, 250x, 400x, 1000x and 2500x. An LED bulb controlled via a dimmer wheel provides the necessary illumination, while the large mechanical stage is similarly adjustable. Power comes courtesy of the mains, meaning that barring a power cut you won’t get caught short of juice.

(Image credit: AmScope)

10. AmScope T580B Compound Trinocular Microscope The best professional microscope, with high contrast optics and ‘anti mould’ surfaces Specifications Magnification: 40x to 2000x Eyepieces: 10x and 20x Objective lenses: 4x, 10x and 40x Camera: No Power: Mains Dimensions: 21 x 18 x 10" Weight: 8140g TODAY'S BEST DEALS $684.99 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Comprehensive specs + Should ensure years of use Reasons to avoid - Not the smallest or lightest - Expensive

The best microscope for professionals right now is the AmScope T580B. If your budget stretches to a few hundred big ones then you might want to drop them on this sturdy, metal constructed ‘trinocular’ compound microscope, which offers a magnification range impressively stretching from 40x up to 2000x. A further bonus is that the viewing head offers a vertical camera mount, there’s a 30-degree viewing angle to avoid neck strain, plus 360-degree rotation capability and a two-tier mechanical stage with low position control. A halogen bulb provides illumination, with adjustable light intensity plus a spare bulb included in the set, while anti-mould surfaces are said to protect optics if the device is used in high humidity conditions. Well-built and feature-packed, this microscope should ensure years of use.

Read more:

The best loupes for jewelers, dentists and photographers

The best macro lenses in 2021

The best telescopes for astrophotography

The best spotting scopes

The best binoculars

Best otoscopes

Best pulse oximeters

Best infrared thermometers