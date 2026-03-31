He's done it again! 14-year-old photographer wins major award with macro spider shot: "I ran inside to grab my camera, knowing it might be gone by the time I got back"

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Teen talent claims his second Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year title – now with a stunning macro image captured just steps from his back door

A brown spider with white spots sits atop a dry, veined leaf against a black background
Back-to-back win: this young Scottish photographer takes the top prize again – this time with a striking close-up of a 'common' spider (Image credit: The Leaf Eater © Kiran Simpson)

Wildlife and nature photographer Kiran Simpson has taken home the top prize at the Scottish Nature Photography Awards (SNPA), winning Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025 with his striking macro image The Leaf Eater – marking his second consecutive victory.

At just 14-years-old, Kiran is already building an impressive portfolio, capturing species and scenes many photographers spend years chasing. He regularly shares his work, behind-the-scenes insights, and tips on Instagram, inspiring a growing audience of fellow photographers.

Kiran recently posted that he was learning macro photography – and now he's winning awards with it! Kiran's top-ranking spider image wasn't taken in a 'fancy' woodland setting, but from the steps of his back door, shot on Sony's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera with a dedicated 90mm f/2.8 macro lens.

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The story behind 'The Leaf Eater'

The Sony FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS lens delivers full 1.0x macro magnification with a classic 90mm focal length and push-pull focus ring reminiscent of vintage 35mm macro lenses – featuring fast AF (autofocus), optical image stabilization, and a customizable AF-hold button (Image credit: Future)

Winner
Junior Scottish Nature Photographer of the Year 2025
The Leaf Eater by Kiran Simpson

Gear: Sony A1 + FE 90mm f/2.8 Macro G OSS + Flash
Exposure: 1/200sec, f/14, ISO 8000

Kiran explains about his award-winning image: "Right outside my kitchen door, under the glow of the outdoor light, I spotted this garden spider on its web, with a leaf caught in the silk beside it.

"Against the darkness of the night, the patterns on its body and its spiny legs stood out in incredible detail. I ran inside to grab my camera, knowing it might be gone by the time I got back.

"What I love most about this photo is that it was taken literally steps from my back door. It just goes to show that you don't need to travel far to find incredible wildlife; it's all around us if you just stop and look."

For more information and to discover the other winners, visit the Scottish Nature Photography Awards website.

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Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Staff Writer

Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.

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