The long-awaited Trump T1 camera phone is now shipping!

Back in June 2025 we reported on the Trump T1: the first cell phone to be launched by The Trump Organization; the company behind Donald Trump's business portfolio. At the time the phone was only available to pre-order, with deliveries said to be starting in September 2025. However, that delivery date came and went, and we've still yet to see a T1 actually materialize.

Well, after a long period of silence regarding T1 availability, Trump Mobile has now posted on its Facebook page that:

“Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!!”

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(Image credit: Trump Mobile)

If you're wondering why it's taken so long for the T1 to make it to market, company CEO Pat O’Brien told CNN in a statement:

“The technology business is more difficult than some may realize as parts must be tested for quality assurances. With demand being incredibly high, orders are being fulfilled as quickly as possible, and we anticipate all will be completed within the next several weeks.”

It's a pity Trump Mobile didn't anticipate this timescale difficulty before it made its September 2025 retail estimate. But even if you may now actually receive a Trump T1, it might not be the phone you originally signed up for. At the time of its announcement, the most compelling feature of the T1 was that it would be "made in the USA". That sounded great, but right from the off there were major doubts about this actually being possible. With very few domestic manufacturing facilities equipped to produce cell phones, it would have made it tough - if not impossible - to manufacture the T1 on American soil for anything close to the advertised $499 retail price. For context, one of the few existing manufacturers of US-made phones - Purism - produces a handset called the Liberty Phone, but this will set you back a cool $1,999.

Cynical commentators speculated that Trump T1 might actually just be a Chinese phone assembled in the USA. Well, turns out the "Made in USA" claim was soon dropped completely, being instead replaced by “designed with American values in mind”.

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(Image credit: The Trump Organization)

As for the tech in the T1, that's also changed since the initial June 2025 announcement. It’s now said to include a triple-camera array consisting of a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide module and a 2x telephoto camera. A 50MP front-facing selfie camera sits within the 6.78-inch, 120HZ AMOLED screen, while the phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery capable of 30W fast charging. Other advertised features include a fingerprint sensor and AI Face Unlock. However it’s worth noting that the T1 webpage does state that exact phone specifications, along with the final product appearance, may be subject to change.

(Image credit: The Trump Organization)

Alongside the T1 handset, The Trump Organization will also launch a new wireless service plan. Named The 47 Plan, it costs $47.45 per month, in reference to Donald Trump being the 47th and 45th US president.