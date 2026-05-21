I left my mirrorless at home to try the trendy Kodak PixPro FZ55. I get why the cheap point-and-shoot is a best-seller – but I’m not sold
The Kodak PixPro FZ55 is nifty little camera, but I’d personally invest an extra couple of hundred for slightly better exposure metering and color rendering
It’s no wonder the Kodak Pixpro ZF55 has topped camera sales charts for so many years. It fits into almost any pocket, takes about 10 minutes to figure out how to use, packs a respectable 16MP sensor, and typically costs less than $160 ( £120 / AU$240).
In fact, I recently spent a week or so mulling around with this fun little point-and-shoot camera and, to my surprise, I really liked it. On a couple of occasions, I even chose to head out with the Kodak instead of my Sony A7 III.
I had a lot of fun with the point-and-shoot, and would certainly recommend it to anyone who wants a really cheap camera and cares more about capturing memories than megapixels. But personally, I’d invest a couple of hundred more and go for something slightly more premium — perhaps an older Canon PowerShot series model, or even a budget APS-C camera like the Sony a6400.
See, the two big things that bugged me about the Kodak PixPro FZ55 were the poorly rendered colors on its tiny LCD screen and the inaccurate exposure metering I experienced when relying on the histogram.
I know the old saying “you get what you pay for” kind of comes into play here but, cheap or not, at least give me a camera that doesn’t consistently blow out my highlights. In layman's terms, I was frustrated with how many times my photos were ruined by bright white sections.
To avoid these issues, I often found myself intentionally underexposing with the PixPro FZ55, which I don’t think would’ve been the case with something like the Canon or Sony models I just mentioned, thanks to their larger screens and better metering systems, albeit at higher prices.
When the PixPro got it right, I was more than happy with the results, some of which you’ve been looking at in this article, so I can’t complain too much about Kodak’s most-loved compact camera. I’d just like to see slightly more reliable performance.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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