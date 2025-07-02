These mesmerizing marine shots earned a pro drone pilot the coveted Aerial Photographer of the Year title

The Gateway A spinner shark hunts in a school of menhaden bait fish in the Atlantic Ocean, Southampton, NY, USA

The International Aerial Photographer of the Year Awards have just revealed this year's most breathtaking aerial images – celebrating the best in contemporary drone and aerial photography from around the globe.

Whether it's choosing the right drone or layering multiple shots to create a composite image, aerial photographers today are pushing boundaries and elevating visual storytelling.

Taking home the title of Aerial Photographer of the Year 2025 is U.S.-based professional drone pilot Joanna Steidle, whose stunning marine series captivated the jury. Meanwhile, the Aerial Photograph of the Year award went to Ignacio Palacios, an acclaimed travel photographer from Australia, with an image of the Anti crepuscular rays at Cono de Arita, in Argentina.

In today's aerial photography, soaring to new heights is just the beginning. What sets an image apart is the photographer's eye – and the tools they trust. Drone pilot Joanna explains, "I fly a DJI Mavic 3 Pro, Mini 4 Pro, and an Avata 2 fixed with an Action 5 Pro camera. When necessary, I use Polar Pro neutral density and polarizing filters. While I specialize in drone work, I also use a DJI Pocket 3 for handheld filming."

Photographer Ignacio says, "I mainly use Nikon equipment, but I also take a Leica Q3 on some trips and my Mavic 3 (now 4) Pro is nearly always in my bag.”

So, let's dive into the stories behind the images, the gear that was used, and the visual strategies behind the awarded photography. For all the details, winners, and the top 101 images, including the 2025 eBook, visit the Award's website.

International Aerial Photographer of the Year 2025

Winner: Aerial Photographer of the Year

Joanna Steidle, United States

Joanna says about her winning shot 'Another World', "A fever of cownose rays approaches a school of menhaden bait fish, just a few hundred feet from the coast of Southampton, NY, USA. Witnessing this moment of species interaction was very exciting.

"These rays are unlikely to prey on the fish pictured: they usually feed on sand eels and mollusks. On this day (which happened to be my 50th birthday), the sky was clear and the sea calm, allowing the sunlight to enhance the depth and bursting sand clouds."

Second Place

Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain

Daniel's image 'Smoking Skull' shows Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano as it cooled. The cracking pattern of the lava formed a skull, creating an eerie natural illusion for a few moments.. Shot on DJI at 1/400sec, f/2.8, and ISO 100.

Third Place

David Swindler, United States

David says about his image 'Flamingos over a lake', "This image was taken above an awe-inspiring lake nestled in the heart of the Great Rift Valley. Can you guess what causes the mosaic patterns of the lake?"

International Aerial Photograph of the Year 2025

Cono de Arita, Anti crepuscular rays at Cono de Arita, La Puna, Argentina (Image credit: Ignacio Palacios / The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

Winner: Aerial Photograph of the Year

Ignacio Palacios, Australia

"The aerial image in La Puna was taken with my drone. It is a very special location with incredible opportunities and very different subjects. It is also a great place to learn and at the moment, there are no restrictions to fly as it is such a remote area."

Second Place

Talor Stone, United States

An aerial perspective of glacial calving reveals an unexpected organic pattern in the water. Shot on DJI Mavic 3 Pro, with Hasselblad L2D-20c camera and 24mm f/2.8 optic at 1/40sec, f/3.5, ISO 100.

Austfonna Ice Cap, Brasvellbreen glacier, part of the Austfonna Ice Cap in Svalbard (Image credit: Thomas Vijayan / The Inaugural International Aerial Photographer of the Year

Third Place

Thomas Vijayan, Canada

Early melting and powerful waterfalls reveal the urgent reality of climate change – reminding us what’s at stake if we fail to act. Shot on DJI at 1/2500sec, f/2.8, ISO 100.

