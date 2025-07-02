These mesmerizing marine shots earned a pro drone pilot the coveted Aerial Photographer of the Year title
The International Aerial Photographer of the Year Awards celebrate stunning bird's-eye-view imagery. Let's discover the gear and story behind the winning shots
The International Aerial Photographer of the Year Awards have just revealed this year's most breathtaking aerial images – celebrating the best in contemporary drone and aerial photography from around the globe.
Whether it's choosing the right drone or layering multiple shots to create a composite image, aerial photographers today are pushing boundaries and elevating visual storytelling.
Taking home the title of Aerial Photographer of the Year 2025 is U.S.-based professional drone pilot Joanna Steidle, whose stunning marine series captivated the jury. Meanwhile, the Aerial Photograph of the Year award went to Ignacio Palacios, an acclaimed travel photographer from Australia, with an image of the Anti crepuscular rays at Cono de Arita, in Argentina.
In today's aerial photography, soaring to new heights is just the beginning. What sets an image apart is the photographer's eye – and the tools they trust. Drone pilot Joanna explains, "I fly a DJI Mavic 3 Pro, Mini 4 Pro, and an Avata 2 fixed with an Action 5 Pro camera. When necessary, I use Polar Pro neutral density and polarizing filters. While I specialize in drone work, I also use a DJI Pocket 3 for handheld filming."
Photographer Ignacio says, "I mainly use Nikon equipment, but I also take a Leica Q3 on some trips and my Mavic 3 (now 4) Pro is nearly always in my bag.”
So, let's dive into the stories behind the images, the gear that was used, and the visual strategies behind the awarded photography. For all the details, winners, and the top 101 images, including the 2025 eBook, visit the Award's website.
International Aerial Photographer of the Year 2025
Winner: Aerial Photographer of the Year
Joanna Steidle, United States
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Joanna says about her winning shot 'Another World', "A fever of cownose rays approaches a school of menhaden bait fish, just a few hundred feet from the coast of Southampton, NY, USA. Witnessing this moment of species interaction was very exciting.
"These rays are unlikely to prey on the fish pictured: they usually feed on sand eels and mollusks. On this day (which happened to be my 50th birthday), the sky was clear and the sea calm, allowing the sunlight to enhance the depth and bursting sand clouds."
Second Place
Daniel Viñé Garcia, Spain
Daniel's image 'Smoking Skull' shows Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano as it cooled. The cracking pattern of the lava formed a skull, creating an eerie natural illusion for a few moments.. Shot on DJI at 1/400sec, f/2.8, and ISO 100.
Third Place
David Swindler, United States
David says about his image 'Flamingos over a lake', "This image was taken above an awe-inspiring lake nestled in the heart of the Great Rift Valley. Can you guess what causes the mosaic patterns of the lake?"
International Aerial Photograph of the Year 2025
Winner: Aerial Photograph of the Year
Ignacio Palacios, Australia
"The aerial image in La Puna was taken with my drone. It is a very special location with incredible opportunities and very different subjects. It is also a great place to learn and at the moment, there are no restrictions to fly as it is such a remote area."
Second Place
Talor Stone, United States
An aerial perspective of glacial calving reveals an unexpected organic pattern in the water. Shot on DJI Mavic 3 Pro, with Hasselblad L2D-20c camera and 24mm f/2.8 optic at 1/40sec, f/3.5, ISO 100.
Third Place
Thomas Vijayan, Canada
Early melting and powerful waterfalls reveal the urgent reality of climate change – reminding us what’s at stake if we fail to act. Shot on DJI at 1/2500sec, f/2.8, ISO 100.
You might like...
If you are into aerial photography, you might want to check our guide to the best drones for aerial photography and video, along with the best cheap drones and best drones for beginners.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.