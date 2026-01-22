Aspiring music photographers listen up! Nikon has announced an ‘unforgettable’ career kickstarter program in collaboration with Only The Poets

Nikon has announced an ‘unforgetable’ career kickstarter initiative for aspiring music photographers in collaboration with up-and-coming Britpop band Only The Poets.

Ten budding music photographers will gain exclusive access to shoot the band's upcoming sold-out gig at the O2 Academy in London, England, on February 02 2026, using the latest professional cameras supplied by Nikon.

Not only that, the winners will also receive invaluable mentorship from Nikon ambassador and lauded music photographer, Scarlet Page, along with Only The Poets’ tour photographer, Jordan Loganalo.

Winners will be mentored by Scarlett Page – the acclaimed music photographer and daughter of legendary Led Zepellin guitarist, Jimmy Page (Image credit: Nikon)

Ruby Nicholson, senior communications manager at Nikon Northern Europe said: “We’re delighted to offer this unique opportunity in partnership with the incredibly talented Only The Poets.”

The indie-pop band, formed in Reading, England have struck a nerve with UK youth through their relatable lyrics about love, loss, mental health and nostalgia.

Showing solidarity with the financial struggles youngsters in the country also face, tickets for the gig went on sale or for just £1 (approximately $1.3 / AU$2).

Jordan Logan, creative lead and assistant manager for Only the Poets said: “The Brixton show is about keeping live music accessible, and this project comes from the same place.”

The program winners will get the opportunity to shoot the band up close from the pit (Image credit: Nikon)

Breaking into music photography is no easy feat and often requires having the “right kit and access before you’ve had a chance to learn”, said Jordan. The collaboration with Nikon will help the ten lucky winners to overcome these challenges.

Ruby Nichols said that Nikon is committed to supporting the next generation of photographers and that the attendees will gain “career-shaping” experience snapping the first three songs of the gig up close from within the pit.

Applications for the kickstarter program are now open until January 25 2026 on Only The Poets’ website, with winners contacted by January 26 2026. The winners will also be invited to workshops after the show and receive equipment discounts.

