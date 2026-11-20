Four black-and-white landscape images honored by a major competition, three of which were captured using Nikon cameras

Black-and-white landscape photography can have something magical about it – and the latest monochrome images honored by the Black and White Photo Awards certainly have that quality. From flying flamingos to Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego, these shots impressed the judges.

Three of the four honored images were captured with the same camera brand. All landscape photographers used a range of Nikon cameras, from DSLRs like the Nikon D850 or Nikon D750 to newer mirrorless models such as the Nikon Z7 II.

The only photographer who didn't use a Nikon camera was Mats Carduner, who received the Golden Mention for his image, captured using an infrared-converted Fujifilm GFX 50S. Discover more winning images on the Black and White Photo Awards website.

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Winner

Location: unknown (Image credit: Jie Fischer)

Flamingo in Flight2 by Jie Fischer



Tech info

Camera: Nikon D850

Lens: 70-200mm f/2.8 (likely the Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR or Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II)

Exposure details

1/2000sec, f/11, ISO 320

A group of flamingos flying across a scene of flowing shapes and striking tonal contrast. The competition describes the result as "an almost abstract composition", with the tiny silhouettes of birds cutting across the landscape.

Golden Mention

Location: Isfjorden, Svalbard (Image credit: Mats Carduner)

Under the sun by Mats Carduner



Tech info

Camera: Fujifilm GFX 50S

Lens: Fujifilm GFX 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR

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Exposure details

1/500sec, f/5,6, ISO 100

An Arctic mountain range appears in the early light of day, captured using an infrared-converted camera that reveals a distinctive monochrome landscape.

Silver Mention

Location: Alpe di Siusi, Italy (Image credit: Antonello Proietti)

Silence in Monochrome by Antonello Proietti



Tech info

Camera: Nikon D750

Lens: 85mm f/1.8 (most likely the Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.8G, Nikon AF 85mm f/1.8D, or Tamron SP 85mm f/1.8 Di VC USD)

Exposure details

1/320sec, f/11, ISO 100



Snow-dusted meadows, dark forests and distant Dolomite peaks become a study in essential geometry. The stark black-and-white treatment heightens the plateau’s timeless silence.

Bronze Mention

Location: Guatemala (Image credit: Francisco Cortes Arias)

CHI´GAG : El volcán de fuego by Francisco Cortes Arias

Tech info

Camera; Nikon Z7 II

Lens: Nikon Z14-24mm f/2.8 S

Exposure details

20sec, f/2.8, ISO 3200

The explosive energy of Volcán de Fuego rises beneath a serene, star-filled sky. A striking contrast between the force of the Earth and the vast stillness of the cosmos.

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