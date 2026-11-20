3 of these 4 honored landscape photographs were shot with the same camera brand – discover the stunning black-and-white images
Black-and-white landscape photography at its best: Here are fantastic monochrome images and the technical details behind them
Black-and-white landscape photography can have something magical about it – and the latest monochrome images honored by the Black and White Photo Awards certainly have that quality. From flying flamingos to Guatemala's Volcán de Fuego, these shots impressed the judges.
Three of the four honored images were captured with the same camera brand. All landscape photographers used a range of Nikon cameras, from DSLRs like the Nikon D850 or Nikon D750 to newer mirrorless models such as the Nikon Z7 II.
The only photographer who didn't use a Nikon camera was Mats Carduner, who received the Golden Mention for his image, captured using an infrared-converted Fujifilm GFX 50S. Discover more winning images on the Black and White Photo Awards website.
Winner
Flamingo in Flight2 by Jie Fischer
Tech info
Camera: Nikon D850
Lens: 70-200mm f/2.8 (likely the Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR or Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II)
Exposure details
1/2000sec, f/11, ISO 320
A group of flamingos flying across a scene of flowing shapes and striking tonal contrast. The competition describes the result as "an almost abstract composition", with the tiny silhouettes of birds cutting across the landscape.
Golden Mention
Under the sun by Mats Carduner
Tech info
Camera: Fujifilm GFX 50S
Lens: Fujifilm GFX 100-200mm f/5.6 R LM OIS WR
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Exposure details
1/500sec, f/5,6, ISO 100
An Arctic mountain range appears in the early light of day, captured using an infrared-converted camera that reveals a distinctive monochrome landscape.
Silver Mention
Silence in Monochrome by Antonello Proietti
Tech info
Camera: Nikon D750
Lens: 85mm f/1.8 (most likely the Nikon AF-S 85mm f/1.8G, Nikon AF 85mm f/1.8D, or Tamron SP 85mm f/1.8 Di VC USD)
Exposure details
1/320sec, f/11, ISO 100
Snow-dusted meadows, dark forests and distant Dolomite peaks become a study in essential geometry. The stark black-and-white treatment heightens the plateau’s timeless silence.
Bronze Mention
CHI´GAG : El volcán de fuego by Francisco Cortes Arias
Tech info
Camera; Nikon Z7 II
Lens: Nikon Z14-24mm f/2.8 S
Exposure details
20sec, f/2.8, ISO 3200
The explosive energy of Volcán de Fuego rises beneath a serene, star-filled sky. A striking contrast between the force of the Earth and the vast stillness of the cosmos.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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