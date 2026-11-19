Calumet has launched a 0-MP camera that looks like a Leica SL, but it’s not what you think
The Calumet CLMT 1 is made from 136 plastic bricks – an ideal stocking stuffer!
Kudos to the folks at Calumet, who clearly have a sense of humor. The camera retailer has just released the rather charming Calumet CLMT 1, a plastic brick-built model of a camera that looks a lot like a Leica SL and would make a fine stocking stuffer.
Calumet is based in Germany, but worldwide shipping is available on request. The toy camera is priced at €29.99 (approx. $33 / £25 / AU$49) but, from November 20 to 30, 2026, is free with purchases of €1,000 or more. The camera is expected to ship from November 20, 2026.
The Calumet CLMT 1 is made from 136 plastic bricks and measures W: 10.3 x H: 6.1 x D: 3.8cm. It also comes with a rather humorous list of tongue-in-cheek specs, including 0MP, a built-in, untraceable battery, and a 1.5-in flip-out rear screen with “#notouch” tech.
🇺🇸 The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera is a fun, nostalgic building set that can be rebuilt into a classic video camera or retro television, making it a brilliant gift for photography fans and young creators.
🇬🇧 I own the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera, and for the price, this is an excellent stocking stuffer for photography fans. It’s a little smaller than life-size and features loadable Lego film canisters. A real treat!
If you’re looking for an easier-to-obtain brick-built camera, the Lego 3-in-1 Retro Camera is a great early Black Friday deal. It’s currently on sale for $15.99 at Amazon US and £12.99 at Amazon UK.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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