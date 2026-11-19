As you can see from the product image (above), the Calumet CLMT 1 is made from plastic construction bricks

Kudos to the folks at Calumet, who clearly have a sense of humor. The camera retailer has just released the rather charming Calumet CLMT 1, a plastic brick-built model of a camera that looks a lot like a Leica SL and would make a fine stocking stuffer.

Calumet is based in Germany, but worldwide shipping is available on request. The toy camera is priced at €29.99 (approx. $33 / £25 / AU$49) but, from November 20 to 30, 2026, is free with purchases of €1,000 or more. The camera is expected to ship from November 20, 2026.

The Calumet CLMT 1 is made from 136 plastic bricks and measures W: 10.3 x H: 6.1 x D: 3.8cm. It also comes with a rather humorous list of tongue-in-cheek specs, including 0MP, a built-in, untraceable battery, and a 1.5-in flip-out rear screen with “#notouch” tech.

Save 20% Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon 🇺🇸 The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera is a fun, nostalgic building set that can be rebuilt into a classic video camera or retro television, making it a brilliant gift for photography fans and young creators.

If you’re looking for an easier-to-obtain brick-built camera, the Lego 3-in-1 Retro Camera is a great early Black Friday deal. It’s currently on sale for $15.99 at Amazon US and £12.99 at Amazon UK.

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