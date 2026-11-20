The DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo is trending on Google, and it’s easy to see why, with it going for a tidy $369 at Amazon US and £312.36 at Amazon UK.

I’ve been keeping my eyes peeled for early Black Friday camera deals, and this is a great Christmas gift or me present for anyone looking to get into drone imaging or FPV flying for the first time.

Save $80 DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo: was $449 now $369 at Amazon Whether you're a drone beginner or want to try FPV flying for the first time, the Neo Motion Fly More Combo is a great-value bundle that won't break the bank. It also comes with everything you need to get started, including three batteries. 🇺🇸

Drone flying can be a daunting prospect, even for seasoned photographers. As such, you’re better off purchasing a cheap device like the DJI Neo or DJI Neo 2 (if you're outside of the US) to get yourself acquainted with the art of ‘flying’ and to find out if it’s for you. Then, if the worst should happen, you’ve not just crashed a $2,000 DJI Mavic 4 Pro…

The DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo is a great choice, because not only is it cheap, but it comes with everything you need to get started. It comes with the Neo itself, the DJI Goggles N3, DJI RC Motion 3 remote controller, three batteries, a Two-Way Charging hub and Propeller Guards.

The Neo also weighs under 135g, making it regulation-friendly, although quite what regulations you have to adhere to will depend on your region. When it comes to specs, this little drone isn’t for professional creators, but it can still capture stabilized 4K 30p footage, features subject tracking and QuickShots, and boasts palm takeoff and landing. It can also be controlled via your phone or the included motion control via the DJI Goggles N3 and DJI RC Motion 3 remote controller.

The US deal equals the lowest this bundle has been on Amazon throughout the year, while in the UK it has been slightly lower (£299). So, with Black Friday around the corner, there is always the chance it could drop further.

If you’re on the fence about drone content creation and want to check it out without investing too much, this bundle is a great starting point.

Still undecided? Check out the best drones for beginners.