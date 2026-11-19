Japanese news outlet ASCII has reported on comments made by Nikon representatives at Inter BEE 2026, highlighting Nikon’s tendency, beyond other manufacturers, to enhance cameras via firmware updates. ASCII went on to cite that the increasing price of camera hardware has influenced this strategy.

You need look no further than the upcoming firmware 2.00 update for the Nikon ZR as proof, which is being showcased at Inter BEE 2026 from November 18 to November 20. However, this isn’t really anything new. Nikon has long been dedicated to upgrading its wares via updates, and in some cases, years after their initial release.

Setting a new standard?

The Nikon Z9 promised 8K 60p RAW at release, but via a future firmware update (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

An example that always sticks in my mind is the original Nikon Z6 and Nikon Z7. These cameras launched in 2018 with lacklustre autofocus, but through various firmware updates, Nikon completely overhauled their performance. The Nikon Z9 is another example. It actually launched without 8K 60p RAW, while promising it further down the line.

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But it does look like the Nikon ZR could set a new standard for firmware updates. Not only is firmware 2.00 extensive, but beyond that, Nikon has said that it’s working on the development of open-gate recording and a de-squeeze display for anamorphic lenses. Those would be huge upgrades. I also cannot help but wonder if we’ll see more camera companies follow suit. After all, I think they have a rather strong incentive.

The 'Vibe coding' dilemma

Camera Intelligence is actually encouraging people to 'vibe code' its AI camera, Caira (Image credit: Future)

You see, ‘vibe coding’ is the new AI buzzword in photography, and it’s a scary prospect for manufacturers. This is the practice of using AI to code. Whereas before, coding required specialist skills, 'vibe coding' allows unskilled users to simply explain what they want to code, while an AI does the hard graft.

This has resulted in a raft of 'vibe coded' firmware updates. Don’t get me wrong, as it stands, this is usually for older cameras. Who wants to potentially brick or void their warranty on a brand-new mirrorless camera? And yet, it’s hard not to feel like this is a watershed moment. It stands to reason that camera manufacturers may attempt to stay ahead of the game by offering plentiful firmware updates through official channels. But we’ll have to wait and see.

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