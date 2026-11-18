Photographer Aung Soe Min captures a beautiful mist-covered pagoda at sunrise using 'just' a smartphone, earning top honors in the Weather Photographer of the Year 2026 competition

When photographer and videographer Aung Soe Min visited Kuthodaw Pagoda in Myanmar, on a winter morning, he captured a scene that would later impress the judges of an international photography competition. The image, with its soft golden light and layers of mist, was taken using something many of us carry every day: a camera phone, to be exact, the Vivo X300 Pro.

A thick veil of mist hangs over the surrounding trees and ancient city, while the pagoda rises above the landscape in a warm glow of the early morning sun. Min states, "I climbed Mandalay Hill early on a winter morning and patiently waited for sunrise to capture the beauty of the first light."

His photograph, A Winter Morning, has won the Mobile category at the prestigious RMetS Weather Photographer of the Year 2026 competition, with judges praising its beautiful use of light, depth and atmosphere.

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Why 'A Winter morning' impressed the judges

In Myanmar, daytime temperatures reach almost 30°C; winter nights in the region can see temperatures drop to around 5°C. As the ground cools overnight, moisture in the air condenses to form mist, creating the hazy conditions that, combined with the rising sun, give the photograph its distinctive golden glow.

"This image stood out from the very first viewing", explains Judge Dennis Oswald.

"The central pagoda, rising calmly above the treetops, gives the eye a clear anchor, while the layered planes of fog, trees and distant buildings create a remarkable sense of depth.

"The warm, almost monochrome palette lends the scene a quiet, timeless mood, and the composition feels balanced without ever looking staged.

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"It is a photograph that rewards a longer look and conveys the feeling of being present at that exact moment. It is a mastery of light, depth and emotional pull".

Discover more award-winning weather photography on the Royal Meteorological Society website.

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