"It is a mastery of light, depth and emotional pull": a winter morning in Myanmar, photographed with 'just' a smartphone wins major award
With daytime temperatures reaching 30°C, nighttime lows of 15°C and virtually no rain, this photographer climbed Mandalay Hill and used a camera phone to capture a beautifully serene morning
When photographer and videographer Aung Soe Min visited Kuthodaw Pagoda in Myanmar, on a winter morning, he captured a scene that would later impress the judges of an international photography competition. The image, with its soft golden light and layers of mist, was taken using something many of us carry every day: a camera phone, to be exact, the Vivo X300 Pro.
A thick veil of mist hangs over the surrounding trees and ancient city, while the pagoda rises above the landscape in a warm glow of the early morning sun. Min states, "I climbed Mandalay Hill early on a winter morning and patiently waited for sunrise to capture the beauty of the first light."
His photograph, A Winter Morning, has won the Mobile category at the prestigious RMetS Weather Photographer of the Year 2026 competition, with judges praising its beautiful use of light, depth and atmosphere.
Why 'A Winter morning' impressed the judges
In Myanmar, daytime temperatures reach almost 30°C; winter nights in the region can see temperatures drop to around 5°C. As the ground cools overnight, moisture in the air condenses to form mist, creating the hazy conditions that, combined with the rising sun, give the photograph its distinctive golden glow.
"This image stood out from the very first viewing", explains Judge Dennis Oswald.
"The central pagoda, rising calmly above the treetops, gives the eye a clear anchor, while the layered planes of fog, trees and distant buildings create a remarkable sense of depth.
"The warm, almost monochrome palette lends the scene a quiet, timeless mood, and the composition feels balanced without ever looking staged.
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"It is a photograph that rewards a longer look and conveys the feeling of being present at that exact moment. It is a mastery of light, depth and emotional pull".
Discover more award-winning weather photography on the Royal Meteorological Society website.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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