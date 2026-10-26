18-year-old photographer uses decade-old DSLR to shoot mystical bird image that wins one of Europe's most prestigious wildlife photography awards
He cleverly captured silhouetted swans gliding across a lake at sunrise, with the glowing orange light in the background – a shot that won him the youth category prize
A now 18-year-old photographer has turned a misty morning and a lake full of swans into an award-winning wildlife image – using a Nikon DSLR that's been around for a decade.
Szymon Bartold's Swan lake captures the birds gliding through glowing orange hues at sunrise, their silhouettes reflected in the water's surface to create an almost mystical scene. As mute swans rose majestically from the mist, bathed in golden light, he pressed the shutter.
Previously, the image won Silver at the Bird Photographer of the Year competition. Now it was awarded the top prize in the 14-17 years Youth Category of the GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, selected by the German Society for Nature Photography. It is one of Europe's major wildlife photography contests.
Winner: Youth Category | 14-17 years
Image info
Title: Swan lake
Tech details
Camera: Nikon D5
Lens: 150-600mm f/5-6.3
Exposure: 1/6400sec, f/6.3, ISO 1000
Story behind the still
Szymon explains, "Out walking, I came across a lake with a large number of waterbirds, and decided to return before dawn the next morning.
"Well hidden, I watched as mute swans (Cygnus olor) rose majestically out of the mist in a scene bathed in gold light.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
"One perfect moment, one frame – and a feeling of pure joy I'll never forget."
Discover all winning images on the GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year website.
You might like...
Browse the best cameras for wildlife photography, the best trail cameras, and the best professional cameras.
Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from October 2026 to February 2027.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.