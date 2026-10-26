18-year-old photographer uses decade-old DSLR to shoot mystical bird image that wins one of Europe's most prestigious wildlife photography awards

The young photographer first spotted the lake while out walking and decided to return before dawn the following morning. Now 'Swan lake' wins a major wildlife photography award

A now 18-year-old photographer has turned a misty morning and a lake full of swans into an award-winning wildlife image – using a Nikon DSLR that's been around for a decade.

Szymon Bartold's Swan lake captures the birds gliding through glowing orange hues at sunrise, their silhouettes reflected in the water's surface to create an almost mystical scene. As mute swans rose majestically from the mist, bathed in golden light, he pressed the shutter.

Previously, the image won Silver at the Bird Photographer of the Year competition. Now it was awarded the top prize in the 14-17 years Youth Category of the GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition, selected by the German Society for Nature Photography. It is one of Europe's major wildlife photography contests.

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Winner: Youth Category | 14-17 years

Nikon D5 review insight: "The Nikon D5's AF system, rugged build, continuous shooting speed and buffer capacity are still well ahead of any other camera not designed for this kind of work, and its 4K video capabilities will still pass muster even today" (Image credit: Nikon)

Image info

Title: Swan lake

Tech details

Camera: Nikon D5

Lens: 150-600mm f/5-6.3

Exposure: 1/6400sec, f/6.3, ISO 1000

Story behind the still

Szymon explains, "Out walking, I came across a lake with a large number of waterbirds, and decided to return before dawn the next morning.

"Well hidden, I watched as mute swans (Cygnus olor) rose majestically out of the mist in a scene bathed in gold light.

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"One perfect moment, one frame – and a feeling of pure joy I'll never forget."

Discover all winning images on the GDT European Wildlife Photographer of the Year website.

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